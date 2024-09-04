ARS Pharmaceuticals Launches Pre-Ordering Services for neffy® to Help Patients Access the First and Only Needle-Free Treatment for Type I Allergic Reactions, Including Anaphylaxis

Patients can request a prescription from their existing healthcare provider, or meet with a physician virtually, to request a prescription for neffy ahead of product availability expected by late September



Visit neffy.com to pre-order and access comprehensive patient assistance programs available to patients and caregivers

Patients who already have a prescription can work with their healthcare provider to request neffy through the neffyConnect service and BlinkRx

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, announced today pre-ordering services for neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray), ensuring swift access upon availability, expected in late September. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved neffy for the treatment of Type I Allergic Reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adults and children who weigh ≥30 kg (66 lbs.). Pre-ordering can begin immediately via neffy.com.

“People with severe allergies have been waiting for a needle-free epinephrine option, which is why we have prioritized a number of support programs, including the launch of today’s pre-ordering service,” said Richard Lowenthal, Co-Founder, President and CEO of ARS Pharmaceuticals. “Now, patients can work with their healthcare provider or have a virtual consultation with a physician to obtain a prescription for neffy and get it shipped directly to their homes in as little as two days following availability in the U.S. One major advantage of ordering through neffy.com, for patients and healthcare providers, is that ARS Pharmaceuticals will be able to help with prior authorization from insurance companies, so many patients could have a co-pay as low as $25 for two single-use neffy devices.”

Prioritizing Patient Access

By visiting neffy.com patients can select the “Get neffy now” button for simple and fast access to obtain a prescription for neffy. Patients will be offered two options, where they can request a prescription from their existing healthcare provider, or they can access a physician through a virtual consultation. Both options will help with navigating prior authorization and insurance questions through the neffyConnect service.

For healthcare providers, the neffyConnect service and online pharmacy, BlinkRx, is already accepting prescriptions for neffy, to ensure patients and caregivers can begin carrying neffy as soon as it is available. Through BlinkRx, patients will be shipped neffy free of charge. neffy is expected to be available via BlinkRx and at retail pharmacies nationwide by late September.

As an additional resource, neffyConnect can guide patients and caregivers through topics such as copay savings, insurance coverage support, at-home delivery options, refill reminders and identifying affordable pricing.

For patients who have commercial insurance, ARS Pharmaceuticals is committed to limiting what eligible commercially insured patients pay to just $25 for each filled prescription of two single-use neffy devices via a co-pay savings program. For eligible patients without insurance coverage, situations in which a health plan does not yet cover neffy, or if a patient faces high out-of-pocket costs due to a high-deductible plan, ARS Pharmaceuticals is offering a cash price of $199 for two doses of neffy.

In addition, for eligible U.S. residents who are uninsured or underinsured, meet certain eligibility criteria, and have exhausted all other options, the ARS Pharmaceuticals Patient Assistance Program (PAP) will provide neffy at no cost.

"From the perspective of someone who is both a clinician and a food allergy patient, having another option for epinephrine delivery is crucial. Quick administration of epinephrine is key to managing anaphylaxis and reducing injection hesitancy plays an essential role in ensuring timely treatment. We’re pleased that patients will soon be able to access another option for their epinephrine delivery," said Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, CEO of FARE (Food Allergy Research and Education), a non-profit organization dedicated to food allergy awareness and advocacy.

About Type I Allergic Reactions including Anaphylaxis

Type I severe allergic reactions are serious and potentially life-threatening events that can occur within minutes of exposure to an allergen and require immediate treatment with epinephrine, the only FDA-approved medication for these reactions. While epinephrine auto-injectors have been shown to be highly effective, there are well published limitations that result in many patients and caregivers delaying or not administering treatment in an emergency situation. These limitations include fear of the needle, lack of portability, needle-related safety concerns, lack of reliability, and complexity of the devices. There are approximately 40 million people in the United States who experience Type I severe allergic reactions due to food, venom or insect stings. Of those, only 3.3 million currently have an active epinephrine auto-injector prescription, and of those, only half consistently carry their prescribed auto-injector. Even if patients or caregivers carry an auto-injector, more than half either delay or do not administer the device when needed in an emergency.

About neffy®

neffy® is an intranasal epinephrine product for patients with Type I allergic reactions including food, medications, and insect bites that could lead to life-threatening anaphylaxis.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR neffy (epinephrine nasal spray)

INDICATION

neffy 2 mg is indicated for emergency treatment of type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult and pediatric patients who weigh 30 kg or greater.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

It is recommended that patients are prescribed and have immediate access to two neffy nasal sprays at all times. In the absence of clinical improvement or if symptoms worsen after initial treatment, administer a second dose of neffy in the same nostril with a new nasal spray starting 5 minutes after the first dose.

neffy is for use in the nose only.

Advise patients when to seek emergency medical assistance for close monitoring of the anaphylactic episode and in the event further treatment is required.

Absorption of neffy may be affected by underlying structural or anatomical nasal conditions.

Administer with caution to patients who have heart disease; epinephrine may aggravate angina pectoris or produce ventricular arrhythmias. Arrhythmias, including fatal ventricular fibrillation, have been reported, particularly in patients with underlying cardiac disease or taking cardiac glycosides, diuretics, or anti-arrhythmics.

The presence of a sulfite in neffy should not deter use.

neffy may alter nasal mucosa for up to 2 weeks after administration and increase systemic absorption of nasal products, including neffy.

Patients with certain medical conditions or who take certain medications for allergies, depression, thyroid disorders, diabetes, and hypertension, may be at greater risk for adverse reactions.

Epinephrine can temporarily exacerbate the underlying condition or increase symptoms in patients with the following: hyperthyroidism, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, renal impairment. Epinephrine should be administered with caution in patients with these conditions, including elderly patients and pregnant women.

Adverse reactions to neffy may include throat irritation, intranasal paresthesia, headache, nasal discomfort, feeling jittery, paresthesia, fatigue, tremor, rhinorrhea, nasal pruritus, sneezing, abdominal pain, gingival pain, hypoesthesia oral, nasal congestion, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting.

These are not all of the possible side effects of neffy. To report suspected adverse reactions, contact ARS Pharmaceuticals Operations, Inc. at 1-877-MY-NEFFY (877-696-3339) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For additional information on neffy, please see Full Prescribing Information at www.neffy.com.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® (trade name EURneffy in the EU) (previously referred to as ARS-1), an epinephrine nasal spray for patients with Type I allergic reactions including food, medications and insect bites that could lead to life-threatening anaphylaxis. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to: the timeline for neffy’s commercial availability; neffy and neffy.com’s potential benefits to patients and caregivers; prices at which ARS Pharma plans to make neffy commercially available; the platforms through which neffy will be accessible, including BlinkRx; the needle-free profile of neffy potentially increasing the likelihood that patients may both carry and administer adrenaline; the potential market and demand for neffy; and other statements that are not historical fact. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “can,” “could,” “expects,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon ARS Pharma’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for neffy; potential safety and other complications from neffy; the labelling for neffy in any future indication or patient population, if approved; the scope, progress and expansion of developing and commercializing neffy; the potential for payors to delay, limit or deny coverage for neffy; the size and growth of the market therefor and the rate and degree of market acceptance thereof vis-à-vis intramuscular injectable products; ARS Pharma’s ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the impact of government laws and regulations. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in ARS Pharma’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 6, 2024. This and other documents ARS Pharma files with the SEC can also be accessed on ARS Pharma’s website at ir.ars-pharma.com by clicking on the link “Financials & Filings” under the “Investors & Media” tab.

