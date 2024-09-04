LifeVantage Welcomes Back AXIO® Lemonade—Now As a Permanent Flavor

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of its AXIO® Lemonade flavor. Once available as a limited-time offering, AXIO Lemonade is now a permanent addition to the AXIO lineup, providing the refreshing, just-tart-enough flavor that has become a favorite among consumers.



AXIO Lemonade isn't just about great taste—it’s about delivering clean, sustained energy and focus for customers who want more from their day. With a carefully crafted nootropic blend of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients, AXIO sets the standard in mental sharpness, mood enhancement, and stress resilience, without the excess calories, sugar, or artificial additives found in many energy drinks.

“AXIO Lemonade quickly became a fan-favorite and we knew we had to bring it back permanently,” said Steve Fife, CEO of LifeVantage. “It’s more than just a refreshing flavor—it represents our commitment to providing clean, effective energy solutions that people love. By making AXIO Lemonade a staple in our product line, we’re continuing to empower our Independent Consultants with products that support an active lifestyle while delivering the mental focus and stress resilience needed every day.”

AXIO Lemonade joins the family of AXIO flavors known for delivering:

Mental sharpness : Improves mental endurance, acuity, concentration, and memory retention.*

: Improves mental endurance, acuity, concentration, and memory retention.* Elevated mood : Increases physical and mental energy while enhancing a positive outlook.*

: Increases physical and mental energy while enhancing a positive outlook.* Stress resilience: Supports neurotransmitter function and the brain’s resilience to stress, reducing mental fatigue and brain fog.*



Whether it’s part of a daily routine or fuel for your next adventure, AXIO Lemonade provides the perfect blend of hydration and focus to keep you on top of your game.

AXIO Lemonade is available now on LifeVantage’s website and through its network of Consultants. For more information, including promotional graphics and ordering options, visit www.lifevantage.com .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and probiotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products and Liquid Collagen. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs and Axio®, its nootropic energy drink mixes. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Public Relations Contact:

Jennifer Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 923-6378

jrumble@cerconebrown.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com