American Rare Earths Holds First Wyoming Rare (USA), Inc. Board and Stakeholder Meetings

DENVER, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths Limited, (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“ARR” or the “Company”) is pleased to report productive initial meetings to accelerate development of Halleck Creek, as managed by ARR’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. (WRI). The ARR/WRI Board meetings held in Cheyenne advanced the establishment of WRI as a Wyoming project with Wyoming leadership focused on the development of the Cowboy State Mine at Halleck Creek as an attractive prospect for US based investment and partnerships.



Following the Board meetings, a special reception was held at the offices of Holland & Hart LLP, the Company’s legal advisors, where the Company met with Wyoming stakeholders including business people, ranchers, community members and elected officials.

Commenting on these meetings, Richard Hudson, Chairman of the ARR Board noted, “We appreciate having the opportunity to meet personally with many of our key Wyoming stakeholders and thank WRI President Joe Evers and our partners at Holland & Hart for giving us all the chance to get to know each other better.”

“We deeply appreciate the warm welcome from the Wyoming folks who came to Cheyenne to meet us,” continued Hudson. “I remember especially one gentleman who drove four hours - a good reminder that Wyoming, like Australia, is a big place, but one where we can feel at home while building this vital project.”

The Company recently announced a US$7.1 million non-dilutive grant funding approval for the Cowboy State Mine from the State of Wyoming.

“Wyoming has a long and important relationship with mining and a kinship with Australia that make the Cowboy State Mine a genuine partnership benefitting the State of Wyoming, the US and all our stakeholders,” said Joe Evers, President WRI.

The Company will continue to strengthen the operational team at Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. with the addition of project engineers and geologists.

Over the coming year, WRI anticipates continued development of Halleck Creek through further exploration, baseline permitting, and continued metallurgical test work, to update resource estimates.

About American Rare Earths Limited:

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) owns Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. which is focused on the development of the Halleck Creek Project, WY. It also owns La Paz, AZ rare earth deposit. Both can potentially become the largest and most sustainable rare earth projects in North America. The Company is developing environmentally friendly and cost-effective extraction and processing methods to meet the rapidly increasing demand for resources essential to the clean energy transition and US national security. The Company continues to evaluate other exploration opportunities and is collaborating with US Government-supported R&D to develop efficient processing and separation techniques of (REEs) elements to help ensure a renewable future.

