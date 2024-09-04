Streaming Media Company Plex Now Offers Canadian Viewers Premium Movie Rentals Starting at $4.99

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A one-stop shop for all things TV and movies, global streaming media company Plex now offers premium movie rentals to Canadian streamers. Plex has partnered with top studios, including Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Amazon MGM Studios, Lionsgate, and VVS Films to bring top movies to Canadians, from award-winners such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dune, Joker, The Beekeeper, and La La Land to blockbusters such as Wonka, The Hunger Games, Barbie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (HD), as well as heroes of all sizes and species, including IF and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Browse Plex’s new movie library to find your rental to enjoy on all your favorite platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV/Google TV, and Roku, as well as smart TVs, including LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony, VIZIO, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets, game consoles, and more.

The most comprehensive entertainment platform available, Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer rentals, free ad-supported movies, TV shows, and live TV together. It also allows users to quickly find—and add to a universal watchlist—any title ever made, no matter which streaming service it lives on.

In addition to premium movie rentals, Plex offers 300+ free-to-view and access ad-supported television (FAST) channels in Canada, nearly doubling its channel lineup since last year. Channels include The Conners, The Wicked Tuna Channel, CBC Comedy, Property Brothers Channels, Corner Gas, and CTV News.

How To Rent a Movie on Plex

Head to Plex’s movie library on your Smart TV, phone, tablet, or computer, choose your selection, and follow the steps to rent.

Once you have rented a movie, you can play it on any supported Plex player app, and it will automatically appear in Continue Watching on your app home screen. If your smart TV or device is not supported, use the Plex app on your phone, tablet, or computer, and once you rent the movie, you can watch it anywhere you’ve installed Plex - even on devices that don’t allow direct rentals on their platform.

Rental prices start at $4.99, and new movies are added to the library daily. You can also add a selection to your Plex Watchlist on Plex for when you’re ready to watch it or when it becomes available (here or anywhere in the streaming universe).

For more information, visit Renting Movies on Plex .

There’s More (Much More): One Place To Find Your Favorite Movies and TV, and Lots of It Free on Plex

Beyond the cost of rentals, Plex is a free ad-supported streaming app for everyone, with no credit cards, subscription costs, or hidden fees.

What’s better than FREE?: As the place for all of your media, Plex offers consumers more than just new movie rentals, including plenty of no-cost options with free access to 40,000+ on-demand titles, movies, and TV shows from the biggest names in entertainment as well as 300+ 24/7 live TV channels in Canada and 600+ worldwide.

from the biggest names in entertainment as well as 300+ in Canada and 600+ worldwide. One list for all your movie and TV faves: with a free Plex account, you can keep a single, unified list of any movies or TV shows on any service and finally stop hopping between Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, and other streaming services.

Discover more of what you’d like: select your favorite streaming services (such as Netflix and Disney+) to discover more, search faster, and get curated recommendations—all without ever leaving Plex.

and Disney+) to discover more, search faster, and get curated recommendations—all without ever leaving Plex. Connect with your friends: what if you could find what to watch next based on ratings and activity from people you know? With Discover Together , you can. Now, you can search for and add friends, share, comment, and more.