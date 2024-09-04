iMD Companies, Inc. Subsidiary Riize, LLC to Expand Product Line With Contracted Telemedicine Doctors

New Products Include High Demand Hair Loss, Weight Loss, and Woman's Libido Products

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) has completed the acquisition of Riize, LLC (Riize). As a dynamic and growing Telemedicine company, Riize will soon be expanding its products and markets, bringing additional value and growth opportunities to both companies.

Riize has quickly established itself as an innovative online provider to the men's and women's personal healthcare market. In less than twelve months, from September 2023 through March 2024, Riize saw dynamic growth of 6x in sales order volume and 3x in its online subscriber base for its sexual health product lines.

Riize anticipates adding products for TRT (Testosterone Replacement Therapy), HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) and Hair Growth beginning sometime mid-September 2024. These products will target consumer personal care verticals with projected growth rates of 8% or more.

In addition to an expanded product line, Riize will soon launch its telemedicine platform in Canada, incorporating both pharmaceutical and medical practitioner solutions for all products, including sexual wellness. This expansion is anticipated to take place between the end of September and early October 2024.

Reilly Schueler, CEO of Riize Health, states, "Having proven the scalability of our business model and telemedicine platform with innovative sexual health products, joining with IMD brings a whole new set of strategic opportunities. As a wholly-owned subsidiary we look forward to increasing our market reach and product lines."

The combined expertise and talents of both Riize Health and IMD Companies will help create a stronger position in the telemedicine and personal health care verticals going forward.

Rick Wilson, President and CEO of iMD Companies, Inc., states, “We’re happy to announce the finalization of the acquisition and are in full mode to grow this amazing subsidiary Riize. Watch for news on future product line expansion and revenue projections.”

About Riize, LLC

Riize is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as a leading telemedicine/pharmacy services provider. Our specialized focus on men’s and women’s sexual health and weight loss sets us apart from the competition due to our revolutionary delivery system. We are proud to offer a convenient and innovative online healthcare service that connects individuals with licensed healthcare providers. At Riize, we understand the importance of personalized care. That’s why we provide a platform where patients can easily consult with healthcare professionals remotely. Through video or phone calls, individuals can discuss their symptoms, receive accurate diagnoses, and obtain personalized treatment plans that address their specific needs. We believe in breaking down barriers to healthcare access. With Riize, patients no longer have to endure long wait times or travel to a physical clinic. Our user-friendly platform ensures that quality healthcare is just a few clicks away. Join us in shaping the future of healthcare. Experience the convenience and expertise that Riize offers. Your health and well-being are our priorities.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies. Inc. (OTC:ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the health care markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

