Canadian Comic Gerry Dee Wants to Narrate your Thanksgiving Recipes for First-Ever Club House® Audio Cookbook

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Club House®, a staple in Canadian kitchens for over three generations, is inviting Canadians to submit their best, most crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving recipes for a chance to be featured in the brand’s first-ever audio cookbook—Club House Culinary Soundscapes—narrated by beloved comedian and actor Gerry Dee.

Offering a modern approach to recipe inspiration this year, the audio cookbook will go beyond the look and taste of the holiday, tapping into the Thanksgiving sounds that fill our kitchens each year. No more scrolling through a phone or flipping pages for that favourite recipe—pop in your headphones and cook away!

From September 4-11, 2024, Canadians are encouraged to submit their favourite recipes to potentially be recorded by Dee, who will put his own flair on the narration for Club House Culinary Soundscapes, which will officially launch later this month. To submit a recipe and view the terms and conditions, click here.

One of Canada’s most notable comedic talents, Dee’s fanbase grew after placing third on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2007, starring in and writing the CBC sitcom Mr. D, and most recently hosting Family Feud Canada.

“I’m no chef but I played a teacher for eight seasons on Mr. D so I can definitely read, and I can’t wait to read these recipes to see what Canadians are cooking up,” said Dee. “I loved the idea of the Club House audio cookbook, because it’s the perfect way to get together in the kitchen as a family, or pretend you really need to focus on what I’m saying if you want some time alone to prepare Thanksgiving dinner. Not to mention, people often comment on how beautiful and soothing my voice is.”

“Club House Culinary Soundscapes is so much more than recipes read aloud, it’s a celebration of the sounds of Canada and Canadian Thanksgiving, from Gerry’s recognizable comedy and the sounds of dinner table chatter to the crackle of a favourite meal roasting in the oven,” said Trevor Squires, General Manager, McCormick & Company, Canada. “We’re thrilled to have Gerry Dee join us on this new project, which is an exciting expansion of our previous Thanksgiving cookbooks. We look forward to trying all your cherished recipes and soaking up the sounds of Thanksgiving together this season.”

Club House will also continue its longstanding partnership with Food Banks Canada, donating 6,000** meals to help address the rising issue of food insecurity across Canada.

About Club House®

Club House traces its roots back to 1883, where it first operated in London, Ontario, and today is Canada's leading flavour brand. For 140 years, Club House has been making Canadian meals taste great – through spices, herbs, seasoning blends, extracts, food colours, sauce mixes and other flavourful products available in retail outlets and foodservice businesses. Visit www.ClubHouse.ca for more information and recipes.

Club House is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavour. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.