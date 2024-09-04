Green Logistics Market Demand Will Grow Over USD 3.11 Trillion by 2034, Expecting 14.2% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green logistics market share and demand is set to grow significantly, from USD 1.5 Trillion in 2024 to an estimated USD 3.11 Trillion by 2034, with Prophecy Market Insights predicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during this period.

Green Logistics Market Report Overview

Green Logistics refers to the adoption of sustainable practices in the transportation, warehousing, and distribution of goods, aimed at reducing the environmental impact of logistics activities.

As global supply chains expand and e-commerce continues to grow, the logistics industry has faced increasing pressure to minimize its carbon footprint, energy consumption, and overall environmental impact. The shift towards green logistics is driven by a combination of regulatory requirements, corporate sustainability goals, and consumer demand for environmentally responsible practices.

Competitive Landscape:

The Green Logistics Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

DHL Supply Chain

UPS (United Parcel Service)

FedEx

Amazon

Maersk

XPO Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

Ryder System, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Geodis

Nippon Express

SF Express

C.H. Robinson

Yusen Logistics

Analyst View:

The target market's expansion is supported by the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), which enable more efficient and sustainable logistics operations.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Regulatory Pressure and Government Initiative

Governments worldwide are implementing stricter environmental regulations to combat climate change which is a major driver of the green logistics market. Policies such as the European Union's Green Deal and carbon taxation in various countries are boosting companies to adopt more sustainable logistics practices.

Market Trends:

Consumer Demand for Sustainable Practices

Increasing consumer awareness and demand for eco-friendly products are compelling companies to adopt green logistics strategies. Consumers today are more likely to support brands that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability including in their supply chain operations.

Segmentation:

Green Logistics Market is segmented based on Service Type, Transportation Mode, End-User, and Region.

Service Type Insights

Transportation is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as governments and international organizations have implemented stringent regulations to reduce carbon emissions from transportation, driving companies to adopt greener practices such as using electric vehicles, optimizing routes, and increasing fuel efficiency.

Transportation Mode Insights

Roadways is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the road transport segment has seen significant advancements in green technologies, such as electric and hybrid vehicles, fuel-efficient engines, and alternative fuels like biodiesel.

End-User Insights

Retail & e-commerce is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their purchasing choices and are demanding more sustainable options from retailers.

Recent Development:

In July 2024, DHL Supply Chain, under the moniker "GoGreen," introduced a carbon-neutral warehousing program in a number of nations, including Germany and the UK. The business made investments in cutting-edge building management systems, energy-efficient lighting, and renewable energy sources. By 2025, these warehouses would have zero carbon emissions. The importance of sustainable warehousing in green logistics is highlighted by this development.

Regional Insights

North America: Due of the region's strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility, the green logistics market in North America is expanding significantly. Businesses from a variety of sectors, but especially those in manufacturing, e-commerce, and retail, are embracing green logistics techniques more and more to lessen their carbon impact.

Asia Pacific: The region is also witnessing a surge in e-commerce which is pushing companies to adopt more efficient and environmentally friendly logistics practices. However, the market faces challenges such as varying levels of infrastructure development and differing regulatory frameworks across countries.

Browse Detail Report on "Green Logistics Market Size, Share, By Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing, Distribution, Reverse Logistics, Consulting Services), By Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways), By Industry Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Automotive, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Energy, and others), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/green-logistics-market-5598

