Artelo Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatologic and neurological conditions today announced that Gregory D. Gorgas, CEO of Artelo Biosciences, will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 9-11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



Artelo’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. A webcast of the Company’s presentation can also be accessed at https://journey.ct.events/view/e83ca657-746a-443a-9769-d1e1a38009c4 and on the investor relations section of Artelo’s website at https://ir.artelobio.com/ .

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference in New York City. To request a meeting, please contact ARTL@crescendo-ir.com .

