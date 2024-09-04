Centerbase Secures Patent for Automated Time Capture Technology That Helps Law Firms Maximize Revenue Potential

Dallas, TX, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerbase, a leading provider of cloud-based legal management solutions, proudly announces that its first-of-its-kind Automated Time Capture solution has received a patent. This significant achievement underscores Centerbase's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in legal practice management software.

The newly patented Automated Time Capture tool was developed in response to extensive market research showing that legal professionals consistently cited timekeeping as one of the most cumbersome and inefficient aspects of legal work, often leading to inaccurate billing and lost revenue due to missed fractional seconds. Centerbase set out to eliminate manual timekeeping, ensuring that every tenth of an hour is accurately captured, allowing law firms to maximize their revenue potential without increasing their billable workload.

"Being granted this patent is a testament to our team's ability to deliver valuable solutions to our clients,” said Paige Roncke General Manager of Mid-Law at Centerbase. “Automated Time Capture enables firms to maximize their revenue potential now and build long-term growth solutions for the future. This is a significant advancement that will help our customers achieve greater profitability in order to create an operational legacy for their firm.”

Overall customer feedback has demonstrated a substantial return on investment. Firms have reported capturing an additional six hours per timekeeper each month on average, with an estimated additional annual revenue potential of over $2 million for firms with 80 or more timekeepers. This underscores the solution’s impact on profitability and operational efficiency.

One Centerbase customer, Griffith Davison, a 20-attorney commercial construction and real estate firm, is capturing an average of 10 extra billable hours per attorney. Kimber Davison, Managing Shareholder and Vice President, shared her enthusiasm for the patented automation: “The time is captured contemporaneously, so the accuracy of the timekeeping is just awesome. It does everything for you. There are no estimates.”

