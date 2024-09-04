Nature Knows Best: Wildflower Experts Tailor Fall Planting Tips to Your Growing Zone

Shelburne, Vermont, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the sweltering days of summer draw to an end, seasoned gardeners know it’s time to take advantage of fall planting. Sowing wildflower seeds in the fall mimics the natural lifecycle of flowers, allowing seeds to settle onto the soil just as they would in the wild. This timing can encourage early root development, natural stratification, and an earlier, more robust meadowscape.

Fall planting naturally sets the stage for a healthier, more resilient garden with minimal upkeep. Cooler temperatures and increased rainfall create ideal conditions for establishing perennial seeds, bulbs, and live plants. As roots develop and strengthen, plants are better prepared for earlier blooms in spring, while reducing the need for frequent watering and maintenance.

Mike ‘The Seed Man’ Lizotte, co-owner of American Meadows, offers expert advice for fall planting. He emphasizes “the importance of considering your unique regional factors when deciding whether this method is right for your space. Gardeners in regions with mild winters may find fall planting particularly advantageous, while those in harsher climates may want to take extra precautions. The first step towards success is knowing both your growing zone and average frost dates.”

Timing Your Fall Planting

Getting the timing right is essential for success with fall planting – because gardeners need to know when a killing frost is going to sweep through the area and put an end to the growing season. When gardeners know their growing zone and their average first frost dates, they can determine if a dormant fall planting or an active fall planting is best.

How & When To Do An Active Fall Planting

In areas with warmer winters, including much of the Southeast and Southwest (generally zones 7-10), the longer summer growing season allows for an active wildflower seeding in early fall. Timing is critical for success; seeds must be sown at least 8 weeks before the first frost date.

For perennial flowers, this allows enough time for seedlings to establish first-year foliage and a root system that will survive over the winter; perennials will re-grow from that root system in the spring and typically bloom sooner than the same seeds planted in spring.

Seeds for quick-blooming annuals, such as zinnias, nasturtium, marigolds, cosmos, and calendula, can also be sown in fall for a late-season show of color – they can be planted in summer or fall (8+ weeks before your first frost date), and you’ll want to give them much time as possible to enjoy the blooms before frost.

If planting a mix of annual and perennial seeds, you may not see every annual bloom before the first frost, but the benefits of providing perennials time to establish first-year growth can outweigh that drawback.

If you’re in the warmest parts of the country, typically frost-free zone (generally zones 11 and above), you can sow wildflower seeds nearly anytime. American Meadows recommends planting during your coolest and rainiest part of the year, to give seedlings the best chance of success with plenty of moisture and reduced heat stress.

Dormant Fall Planting

In areas with a deep winter freeze and shorter growing seasons, including the Northeast, Midwest, and The Rockies, (generally zones 1-6), American Meadows recommends a dormant planting for seeds in fall. Dormant planting means spreading seeds after a few killing frosts so that the seeds lay dormant over the winter.

If you have less than 8 weeks between the time you sow seeds and your first frost date, the seedlings won’t have enough time for germination and growth before freezing temperatures arrive, so you do not want to see growth in the fall. The goal of dormant planting is for seeds to lay inactive over the winter. Sowing should happen only after several killing frosts and when ground temperatures are continuously below 50°F. Germination will begin the following season after ground temperatures have warmed up to above 55°F.

John Langer, a wildflower seed expert with American Meadows raised in Minnesota adds, "Many wildflowers, especially native species, require cold stratification—a period of cold dormancy—in order to germinate. Winter is part of their natural cycle."

There are many benefits of dormant planting. Freezing temperatures will encourage natural cold stratification, and seasonal precipitation will encourage germination and seedling growth while reducing watering chores. Plus, growth typically begins weeks earlier than spring sowing allows, giving a jump start to your wildflower meadow.

However, there can be risks to dormant planting, such as the chance of a warm spell in winter or early spring. If unusually warm weather conditions cause seeds to germinate, only to be followed by a cold snap, seedlings may be killed. Continuous snow cover provides the best protection for seeds. Balancing risk versus reward is up to the individual gardener. Uncertain about a dormant winter seeding? Plan ahead for a spring planting after the final frost dates have passed and the soil begins to warm.

Plan, Prepare, Plant

In any planting season, site preparation is the most important step when sowing wildflower seeds. A common misconception is that wildflower seeds can be tossed over existing groundcover to grow and outcompete weeds and grasses.

“For maximum success, seeds must have direct seed-to-soil contact,” advises Mike ‘The Seed Man’ Lizotte. Taking time to prepare the soil for your wildflower planting is an important investment that will provide years of rewarding blooms.

For those looking for a way to reduce their lawn and join the meadowscaping movement, follow nature’s lead and sow seeds in fall. With the right planning and preparation, fall planting can lead to abundant rewards, including greater resilience, improved germination, and earlier blooms.

For more advice on fall planting, see the American Meadows guide: https://www.americanmeadows.com/content/getting-your-garden-ready-for-fall-planting

Find your frost dates to plan your planting: https://www.americanmeadows.com/content/general-guides/first-frost-date-chart

Find tips and techniques to prepare for planting: https://www.americanmeadows.com/content/wildflowers/how-to/seed-planting-preparation

Learn everything you need to know about growing wildflowers with American Meadows Wildflower Learning Center: https://www.americanmeadows.com/content/wildflowers

Learn about cold stratification: https://www.americanmeadows.com/content/wildflowers/faqs#stratification

###

About American Meadows

American Meadows is Doing Good Through Gardening. Their innovative wildflower seed mixes, pre-planned perennial gardens, and lawn alternatives are a go-to for gardeners shopping online. With over 40 years of experience and 650,000 happy customers, they are the authority in meadowscaping. Visit AmericanMeadows.com for more.

Attachments