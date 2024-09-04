Catchlight Releases Beta of ‘Lead Routing’, a Revolutionary AI-Enabled Model to Connect a Prospect to the Right Advisor & Help Increase Likelihood of Conversion

Boston, MA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchlight, an organic growth platform with award-winning AI technology to enrich, analyze, and score leads for wealth management firms, today announced the invitation-only beta of its new Lead Routing decision support model. The first-of-its-kind model can help firms funnel these leads to teams or advisors who specialize in clients with similar profiles. The model aims to identify the advisor or team that is most closely aligned to work with a lead based on the unique characteristics of their existing book, with a goal to drive higher conversion rates and accelerated organic growth.

Firms can generate leads from COIs, marketing efforts, custodial referral programs, and other sources and match them to advisors using basic rules of thumb. Leveraging data, Catchlight’s new proprietary model revolutionizes the lead engagement process by identifying the best probable match between advisor and investor. The model supports lead routing by analyzing a seed set of existing clients for a group of advisors or firm and finds look-a-likes within a group of prospects.

"Catchlight’s new model is part of our continued and relentless pursuit of leveraging data to help firms drive organic growth in a much more efficient way," said Wilbur Swan, CEO & Co-Founder of Catchlight. "Customer acquisition is an expensive and often suboptimal process. We aim to improve lead-to-client conversation rates while decreasing costs for the firm and elevating the experience for the investor."

According to a recent study, 71% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions. When leads are routed to the advisor with the distinct experience to serve their needs, there’s an opportunity to provide a more personalized approach.

Catchlight creates detailed profiles on any given prospect, including age range, estimated income, estimated investable assets, education & employment history, and more, giving an advisor the opportunity to make a memorable first impression. Lead routing is the latest in a string of innovations from Catchlight, where the team is constantly on the search to equip wealth management firms and advisors for greater organic growth through data-driven models. To learn more, please visit: catchlight.ai/leadrouting.

