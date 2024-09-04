Edible Garden USDA Organic Herb Product Line Now Available at Superfresh, City Supermarket and Fine Fare Supermarkets Locations

BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that its USDA Organic herb product line is now available at Superfresh, City Supermarket and Fine Fare Supermarkets locations in New Jersey.

Superfresh, City Supermarket, and Fine Fare Supermarkets each offer a distinct shopping experience tailored to their communities. Superfresh is known for high-quality, locally sourced products, including fresh produce, meats, and specialty items, all at competitive prices. City Supermarket stands out with its extensive selection of international and ethnic foods, catering to diverse, multicultural customers, while Fine Fare focuses on serving diverse communities, offering a rich variety of Caribbean, Latin American, African, and Asian foods, alongside fresh produce and quality meats. All three supermarkets are valued for their commitment to quality, variety, and community needs.

Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden, stated, “We are thrilled to announce that Superfresh, City Supermarket, and Fine Fare Supermarkets in New Jersey will now feature our locally grown, sustainable herbs. Adding these retailers to our Northeast distribution network further strengthens our presence in the region, and we are excited to provide them with the reliable service and fresh, high-quality products that Edible Garden is known for. These supermarkets exemplify a strong commitment to quality, diversity, and community, making them standout choices for shoppers across New Jersey, and ideal partners for Edible Garden.”

“As we introduce our herbs at these locations, we will work closely with each retailer to offer a customized assortment of SKUs that meet the specific needs of their customers. We are pleased to deliver this degree of freshness and customization to these retailers and the communities they serve and are eager to expand our reach to additional partners in the near future. Furthermore, by continuing to leverage our existing relationships in the Northeast, we also aim to maximize efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint, perfectly aligning with our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s ability to improve its financial results, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “design,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com