NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lil Horse, a renowned digital solutions agency with extensive expertise in product integration services, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Pantheum Studios, a subsidiary of the multinational investment management firm Euldora Financial. This alliance strengthens Lil Horse’s product integration efforts in the movie industry, with more than 110 productions starring A-lister Hollywood actors and actresses.



Lil Horse Spotlight, the product integration subdivision, has a long-standing reputation for delivering exceptional services. Their expertise in seamlessly integrating brands into high-profile productions has made them a trusted partner for businesses looking to enhance their visibility and reach through the power of cinema. Lil Horse Spotlight bridges the gap between brands and Hollywood's vast audience by leveraging their digital marketing and brand storytelling skills.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pantheum Studios to empower brands to transform the exciting world of Hollywood product integration through exceptional filmmaking,” said Alison Gonzalez, CEO of Lil Horse. “Our approach ensures brands are strategically positioned within high-profile productions, maximizing their reach and brand recognition on a global scale.”

With its unwavering commitment to excellence, Pantheum Studios is driven by a bold vision: to rise as one of Hollywood's premier production studios. Their forward-thinking approach and dedication to fostering creativity set the stage for success as they strive to lead the industry and bring groundbreaking cinematic experiences to audiences worldwide.

Pantheum Studios aims for its exceptional production capabilities, consistently delivering high-quality films that captivate audiences worldwide. The Studio’s collaborative environment fosters creativity and allows filmmakers to bring their artistic visions to life.

"This partnership with Lil Horse Spotlight allows us to integrate brands more meaningfully into our films, enhancing the narrative and viewer experience. We're excited to see how this collaboration will push the boundaries of storytelling and create new opportunities in the entertainment industry," added Jeremy L Christensen, Founder and CEO of Euldora Financial and Pantheum Studios.

About Lil Horse

Lil Horse is a leading holistic digital solutions agency renowned for its expertise in product integration that has mastered the art of successfully integrating brands into major film productions. Beyond product integration, Lil Horse excels in the digital world, embracing the evolution of technology to craft innovative communication strategies that resonate in today’s ever-changing media landscape.

Their innovative strategies and deep industry connections ensure that brands achieve the highest visibility and engagement. As experts in product integration, Lil Horse Spotlight continues to set the standard for excellence in the field, helping brands connect with audiences in powerful and meaningful ways.

About Pantheum Studios

Pantheum Studios, the multi-billion subsidiary of Euldora Financial, is a powerhouse in Hollywood, known for producing a diverse range of films that captivate and inspire audiences. Dedicated to excel and innovate, the studio delivers high-quality content that pushes the boundaries of traditional filmmaking. Their collaboration with Lil Horse marks a new chapter in creative storytelling and brand integration.

