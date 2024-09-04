Chart Industries Announces Capital Markets Day on November 12, 2024

ATLANTA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in energy and industrial gas solutions, will hold a Capital Markets Day at the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on November 12, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. eastern time. Our Capital Markets Day will be in-person as well as webcast from the company’s investor relations website. The registration link can be found here. Following our Capital Markets Day, the company will be meeting with institutional investors at Baird’s 2024 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois on November 13, 2024.

Additionally, we have released a presentation this morning which will be discussed on today’s webcast at the Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference at 2:25 p.m. eastern time. The live webcast and replay, as well as presentation slides can be found on Chart’s investor relations website at Chart Industries, Inc. | News and Events - Events and Presentations .

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

