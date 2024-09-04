BEN to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

JACKSON, Wyo., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (“BEN”) (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider of safe and secure customer engagement AI, today announced that CEO Paul Chang will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will take place on Monday, September 9th, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET. BEN management will also participate in investor meetings. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website .



About BEN

Brand Engagement Network (BEN), NASDAQ: BNAI, is an emerging provider of safe and secure generative AI for businesses and consumers, headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN’s full-stack platform, encompassing front-end, middleware, and back-end, is scalable, customizable, and can be fully optimized for superior CX, productivity, and performance. The backbone of BENs success is its rich portfolio of conversational AI applications, featuring 16+ perception, understanding and response modules that facilitate human-like engagements with consumers. BEN seeks to deploy scalable and sustainable AI solutions to businesses and partner with those with complimentary capabilities and networks in industries experiencing significant workforce gaps. In line with the vision of an AI-enhanced world, BEN strives to bring AI assistants to everyone who can benefit from them.

Additional information about BEN can be found here: https://beninc.ai/

