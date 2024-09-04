United States Sleep Disorders Treatment Market 2024-2028, with Profiles of Better Night, Koala Centers, Marshall Medical Centers, Novasom, ResMed, Respironics, Sleep Holdings, SleepMed and More

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Sleep Disorders Treatment Market: Sleep Centers, Sleep Studies & CPAPs" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
70% of Americans are estimated to experience insomnia symptoms or sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea. There are now an estimated 4,500 "sleep labs" or "centers" in the United States, that perform sleep studies and design treatment programs for insomniacs and those with sleep apnea.
Sleep centers were hit hard by the pandemic as they shifted to less costly at-home tests and telemedicine. However, the CPAPs market has grown strongly.
As obesity rates climb and Americans age, more people are developing sleep apnea and other sleep disorders. Plus, stressors related to inflation, politics, the pandemic and last recession are resulting in more sleepless nights for Americans.
This Marketdata study examines the sleep disorders treatment market. The report includes extensive sleep lab metrics (avg. revenues, patient volumes, bed counts, fees, more), $ market size (sleep center revenues, CPAP sales) from 1995-2023, with 2024 and 2028. The report includes forecasts, patient demographics, in-depth competitor profiles, analysis of market nature & structure, history and evolution, reimbursement issues and the effect of Medicare rulings regarding home testing. It also covers sleep technician salaries, regional market potentials and state data on sleep study costs.
Data/surveys from the National Sleep Foundation, American Society of Sleep Medicine, Sleep Review, brokerage firms, CDC, Centers for Medicare Services, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Overview of Major Findings
- Market definition and scope: mkt. segments included
- Scope of sleep deprivation in America: prevalence rates of insomnia, causes, no. of sleep disorders, description of most common sleep disorders, NSF vs. other polls.
- Nature of the field of sleep medicine and somnology: history/evolution of sleep centers, number, multiple-site chains, mkt. size 1997-2028F
- Major trends and issues affecting sleep centers
- Key market metrics
- Market size and growth
Demographics of Persons With Sleep Disorders
- Scope of affected population: no. and type persons with. insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, no. of children, women, seniors with sleep disorders
- Findings of Natl. Sleep Foundation's survey, effects of the pandemic on sleep
- Extensive list of sleep disorder statistics: use of sleep aids, people with sleep apnea, etc.
- The National Sleep Foundation's 2024, 2023, 2021 Sleep in America Poll, findings
The Sleep Centers Market
- Nature of the market, market characteristics
- What are sleep labs, how many?, evolution & nature of the field, polysomnograms test description
- Number of accredited vs. non-accredited centers (by AASM, JCAHO, ACHC)
- Launching a new sleep lab - the process/key considerations, capital needed, choices for hospital or MD affiliations
- Discussion of the effect of Medicare approval of home tests: typical payments for tests
- What patients can expect at a sleep center: type tests (PSGs, split night studies, MSLTs, CPAP titrations), role of sleep techs, follow-up
- How to find A sleep center
- Pediatric sleep centers niche market
Market Size & Growth
- Summary, discussion of available sources of data
- Analysis of average cost of in-center tests vs. at-home tests, factors affecting costs
- Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Operations
- Findings of AASM's COVID-19 Pulse Survey
- Findings of EnsoData's Covid impact study; shift to more at-home tests
- Recent sleep lab metrics: report by Needham & Co. - sleep patient volume in 2020-2021, at-home testing trends, avg. beds
- ResMed Fiscal 1st Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Information
- 2020 Sleep Center Market Performance: Marketdata estimates of annual no. of sleep tests performed, mix of in-center vs. at-home tests, revenue estimates
- 2021 Market Performance: sleep centers revenues, analysis
- 2022-2024 Market Performance: sleep centers revenues, analysis
- 2028 Forecast: factors affecting demand, sleep centers revenues
Sleep Clinic Operations
- Marketdata estimates of average annual gross revenues per sleep center (data from Data Axle, search of sleep centers for sale, American Healthcare Capital)
- Sleep Clinic Technicians Salary Trends: Descriptions of the major staff positions, training required (sleep techs, technologists)
- Findings of Sleep Review Magazine's salary survey, average salary and ranges for: RPSGTs, sleep techs, respiratory therapists, sleep physicians, sleep center directors, supervisors, managers: by tenure, by day/night shift, by age
- Sleep technician avg. salaries: data from: ZipRecruiter, Payscale.com, Glassdoor, Zippia
- Regional analysis, no. of sleep centers in operation, by 9 U.S. regions
Results of Past Marketdata Sleep Centers Survey - Main Operating Metrics
- Type of sleep center (percent of total: hospital-based, practice-based, university-based, independent / free-standing
- Average number of PSGs (sleep studies, CPAP titrations and MSLTs) performed in 2006, 2007
- Average number of beds operated and average days/nights per week operated
- Number of patients the sleep center would be able to test/titrate per week if operating at 100% occupancy, 7 days/nights per week (average)
- Avg. fees, avg. annual revenues per center
- Sex, age of typical clients, type disorders treated
- List of sleep centers' biggest issues or problems
Competitor Profiles (Description and history of company, no. of centers operated, address, specialties, acquisitions, services, financials when available, profiles are included for some companies now defunct, for historical comparison purposes)
- SleepMed, Inc. (acquired by Bioserenity, incl. Novasom)
- Better Night
- Koala Centers
- Marshall Medical Centers
- UAB Health System
- The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston
- Blackstone Medical Services
- MedBridge Healthcare (SleepWorks, Sleep Services of America, PDS)
- Foundation Surgery Affiliates, LLC
The CPAP Market
- Summary - Background of Sleep Disordered Breathing: mkt. penetration in U.S. vs. abroad, estimates of mkt. size by industry analysts/competitors
- Product Definitions: CPAPs (continuous positive airway pressure devices), types of masks & mouthpieces used
- Market Trends: the home test mkt., comments by Wachovia analysts regarding potential in view of CMS ruling, move to smaller devices
- The DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program
Market Size & Growth
- Effects of CMS ruling, estimates of growth rates in U.S. vs. positive/negative factors affecting the market
- 2020 Market Performance During The Pandemic: ResMed & Respironics sales
- 2021 Market Performance: Analysis by ResMed, Needham & Co., Marketdata, other research firms, estimate of market revenues
- 2023 Market Performance, estimate of market revenues, analysis
- 2024 Forecast Market Performance, estimate of market revenues, analysis
- 2028 Forecast, estimate of market revenues, rationale, analysis
Competitor Profiles (Company descriptions, divisions, specializations, revenues, outlooks)
- Resmed: Fiscal 2024 vs. 2023 North American revenues, by product
- Respironics (Philips) - Details of product recall, withdrawal from U.S. market
Reference Directory of Sleep Market-related Trade Groups, Experts, Journals
- List of sleep market national/regional trade associations, journals, consulting firms, brokerage analysts, other key contacts - address & phones, description of activities.
- Profiles of Michael J. Breus, Ph.D. and Duane M. Johnson, Ph.D.
