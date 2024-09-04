United States Sleep Disorders Treatment Market 2024-2028, with Profiles of Better Night, Koala Centers, Marshall Medical Centers, Novasom, ResMed, Respironics, Sleep Holdings, SleepMed and More

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Sleep Disorders Treatment Market: Sleep Centers, Sleep Studies & CPAPs" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

70% of Americans are estimated to experience insomnia symptoms or sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea. There are now an estimated 4,500 "sleep labs" or "centers" in the United States, that perform sleep studies and design treatment programs for insomniacs and those with sleep apnea.

Sleep centers were hit hard by the pandemic as they shifted to less costly at-home tests and telemedicine. However, the CPAPs market has grown strongly.

As obesity rates climb and Americans age, more people are developing sleep apnea and other sleep disorders. Plus, stressors related to inflation, politics, the pandemic and last recession are resulting in more sleepless nights for Americans.

This Marketdata study examines the sleep disorders treatment market. The report includes extensive sleep lab metrics (avg. revenues, patient volumes, bed counts, fees, more), $ market size (sleep center revenues, CPAP sales) from 1995-2023, with 2024 and 2028. The report includes forecasts, patient demographics, in-depth competitor profiles, analysis of market nature & structure, history and evolution, reimbursement issues and the effect of Medicare rulings regarding home testing. It also covers sleep technician salaries, regional market potentials and state data on sleep study costs.

Featuring Company Profiles for:

Better Night

Blackstone Medical Services

Foundation Surgery Affiliates, LLC

Koala Centers

Marshall Medical Centers

MedBridge Healthcare

Novasom

ResMed

Respironics

Sleep Holdings

SleepMed

The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston

UAB Health System

Data/surveys from the National Sleep Foundation, American Society of Sleep Medicine, Sleep Review, brokerage firms, CDC, Centers for Medicare Services, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Overview of Major Findings

Market definition and scope: mkt. segments included

Scope of sleep deprivation in America: prevalence rates of insomnia, causes, no. of sleep disorders, description of most common sleep disorders, NSF vs. other polls.

Nature of the field of sleep medicine and somnology: history/evolution of sleep centers, number, multiple-site chains, mkt. size 1997-2028F

Major trends and issues affecting sleep centers

Key market metrics

Market size and growth

Demographics of Persons With Sleep Disorders

Scope of affected population: no. and type persons with. insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, no. of children, women, seniors with sleep disorders

Findings of Natl. Sleep Foundation's survey, effects of the pandemic on sleep

Extensive list of sleep disorder statistics: use of sleep aids, people with sleep apnea, etc.

The National Sleep Foundation's 2024, 2023, 2021 Sleep in America Poll, findings

The Sleep Centers Market

Nature of the market, market characteristics

What are sleep labs, how many?, evolution & nature of the field, polysomnograms test description

Number of accredited vs. non-accredited centers (by AASM, JCAHO, ACHC)

Launching a new sleep lab - the process/key considerations, capital needed, choices for hospital or MD affiliations

Discussion of the effect of Medicare approval of home tests: typical payments for tests

What patients can expect at a sleep center: type tests (PSGs, split night studies, MSLTs, CPAP titrations), role of sleep techs, follow-up

How to find A sleep center

Pediatric sleep centers niche market

Market Size & Growth

Summary, discussion of available sources of data

Analysis of average cost of in-center tests vs. at-home tests, factors affecting costs

Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Operations

Findings of AASM's COVID-19 Pulse Survey

Findings of EnsoData's Covid impact study; shift to more at-home tests

Recent sleep lab metrics: report by Needham & Co. - sleep patient volume in 2020-2021, at-home testing trends, avg. beds

ResMed Fiscal 1st Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Information

2020 Sleep Center Market Performance: Marketdata estimates of annual no. of sleep tests performed, mix of in-center vs. at-home tests, revenue estimates

2021 Market Performance: sleep centers revenues, analysis

2022-2024 Market Performance: sleep centers revenues, analysis

2028 Forecast: factors affecting demand, sleep centers revenues

Sleep Clinic Operations

Marketdata estimates of average annual gross revenues per sleep center (data from Data Axle, search of sleep centers for sale, American Healthcare Capital)

Sleep Clinic Technicians Salary Trends: Descriptions of the major staff positions, training required (sleep techs, technologists)

Findings of Sleep Review Magazine's salary survey, average salary and ranges for: RPSGTs, sleep techs, respiratory therapists, sleep physicians, sleep center directors, supervisors, managers: by tenure, by day/night shift, by age

Sleep technician avg. salaries: data from: ZipRecruiter, Payscale.com, Glassdoor, Zippia

Regional analysis, no. of sleep centers in operation, by 9 U.S. regions

Results of Past Marketdata Sleep Centers Survey - Main Operating Metrics

Type of sleep center (percent of total: hospital-based, practice-based, university-based, independent / free-standing

Average number of PSGs (sleep studies, CPAP titrations and MSLTs) performed in 2006, 2007

Average number of beds operated and average days/nights per week operated

Number of patients the sleep center would be able to test/titrate per week if operating at 100% occupancy, 7 days/nights per week (average)

Avg. fees, avg. annual revenues per center

Sex, age of typical clients, type disorders treated

List of sleep centers' biggest issues or problems

Competitor Profiles (Description and history of company, no. of centers operated, address, specialties, acquisitions, services, financials when available, profiles are included for some companies now defunct, for historical comparison purposes)

SleepMed, Inc. (acquired by Bioserenity, incl. Novasom)

Better Night

Koala Centers

Marshall Medical Centers

UAB Health System

The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston

Blackstone Medical Services

MedBridge Healthcare (SleepWorks, Sleep Services of America, PDS)

Foundation Surgery Affiliates, LLC

The CPAP Market

Summary - Background of Sleep Disordered Breathing: mkt. penetration in U.S. vs. abroad, estimates of mkt. size by industry analysts/competitors

Product Definitions: CPAPs (continuous positive airway pressure devices), types of masks & mouthpieces used

Market Trends: the home test mkt., comments by Wachovia analysts regarding potential in view of CMS ruling, move to smaller devices

The DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program

Market Size & Growth

Effects of CMS ruling, estimates of growth rates in U.S. vs. positive/negative factors affecting the market

2020 Market Performance During The Pandemic: ResMed & Respironics sales

2021 Market Performance: Analysis by ResMed, Needham & Co., Marketdata, other research firms, estimate of market revenues

2023 Market Performance, estimate of market revenues, analysis

2024 Forecast Market Performance, estimate of market revenues, analysis

2028 Forecast, estimate of market revenues, rationale, analysis

Competitor Profiles (Company descriptions, divisions, specializations, revenues, outlooks)

Resmed: Fiscal 2024 vs. 2023 North American revenues, by product

Respironics (Philips) - Details of product recall, withdrawal from U.S. market

Reference Directory of Sleep Market-related Trade Groups, Experts, Journals

List of sleep market national/regional trade associations, journals, consulting firms, brokerage analysts, other key contacts - address & phones, description of activities.

Profiles of Michael J. Breus, Ph.D. and Duane M. Johnson, Ph.D.

