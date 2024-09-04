Wound Care Market Research Report and Competitive Analysis, 2024-2032 Featuring Molnlycke Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, Ethicon, Coloplast, ConvaTec, and Derma Sciences

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Care Market Report, Forecast by Wound Type, Products, Application, End User, Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wound care market has been valued at US$ 20. 36 billion in 2023 and it is expected to rise to US$ 33.63 billion by 2032, with a consequently establishing a compound annual growth rate of 5.73% from 2024 to 2032

The major growth forces that put on the market are demographic tendencies, which include the rising proportion of elderly consumers and increasing rates of chronic diseases including diabetic issues and obesity.







A wound is any infringement that happens to skin or any other tissue, it can be a cut, a tear, a puncture, etc. They are classified in to open and closed and range from simple injuries such as incisions, laceration, burns to complex one resulting from accidents, operations or underlying illnesses. The normal healing starts as soon as the tissues are injured and include clotting of the blood, inflammation, tissue repair, and formation of a scar. Nevertheless, proper management of wound is essential for such healing process, infection control and to enhance the gain.



Wound care products are on the rise due to the increase in surgical procedures that take place as well as the increase in the incidences of chronic diseases across the globe. The rising prevalence of diabetes, brought by a sedentary lifestyle is one of the major drivers of this market.



Growth Factors in the Wound Care Industry

Aging Population and Chronic Diseases



One of the most important forces impacting the global wound care market is the increasing incidence of ageing populace. These include pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers and post-surgical wound injuries which are more prevalent among the elderly owing to the fact that they have lean skin and slow healing ability. Also, life expectancy and the common incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity raise the chances of encountering complicated wounds.

For instance, diabetes causes foot ulcers which if not well taken care off may become very complicated. Thus, the increased demand for more superior quality wound care products comprising of dressings, wound healing agents, and devices is proving to be on the raise as healthcare organizations seek to enhance their care delivery and patient outcomes especially for patients requiring long-term care. For instance, CDC reported that by April 2023, the total population of the United States, 3 million people have been diagnosed with diabetes and 96 million American adults are living with prediabetes.



Technological Advancements and Innovative Products



The wound care industry is on the rise due to the increase in technology and development of new products in the market. There are new materials, hydrocolloids and alginates that provide better healing networks and quick recovery, bioactive dressings. Other aspects that can be tailored are smart technologies like moisture control sensors as well as the wound monitoring systems. These innovations have extended the market for next generation of wound care dressings beyond the basic range.

Besides, medical devices such as NPWT devices, antimicrobial dressings and bioengineered skin substitutes have evolved and have become quite affordable, thus enhancing the treatment processes. Ongoing research in the injured tissue care products are expected to improve further the efficiency of wound care solutions and therefore fueling the market growth. For example, in early January 2023, scientists of the University of Arizona College of Medicine have designed a smart bandage with enhanced electronics for the stimulation of the tissue regeneration process. It uses electricity, biosensors displaying different signals, for the purpose of increasing blood circulation to damaged tissues to increase the rate of wound healing and reduce scar tissue.



Growing Awareness and Healthcare Infrastructure Development



The market is growing due to the rising knowledge of wound care management amongst various healthcare assuring practitioners and patients. Campaigns and organizational crusades to promote early wound care and the risks associated with infections have put pressure and created awareness on consumers to seek enhanced forms of wound management. At the same time, the development of the healthcare system, particularly in the developing countries, has led to the availability of the required products and services related to wound care.

Authorities and private sector are putting their money in enhancement of hospitals and clinics as well as wounds care centers. Furthermore, ageing population is imposing greater demands on healthcare and, consequently, on wound care costs and technologies; the healthcare insurance policies also provide patients with an ability to pay for more expensive products contributing to the industry growth. The markets which include the rural and urban markets are thus experiencing enhanced adoption of wound care.



China Wound Care Market Overview



China's wound care market is expanding steadily because of growing aging populations, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and enhancing healthcare systems. The market includes many types of products, and domestic and import wound care firms consider the market appealing. Thus, government driven demands towards a quantitative enhancement of the quality of healthcare have fueled market growth.

Programs aiming at improving the control of diabetes, as well as the management of chronic wounds have also boosted consumption of the advanced wound care markets. The general trend that illustrates the development of new generation wound care products is still largely driven by basic products with rural markets still dominating the market share. So far in 2022, the NMPA has approved 210 medical devices, with only one wound care - an NPWT kit from Nantong Changyu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $33.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Company Analysis:

Molnlycke Healthcare

Smith & Nephew

Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson)

Coloplast Corp

ConvaTec Group PLC

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Driver

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Wound Care Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Wound Type

6.2 Products

6.3 Application

6.4 End User

6.5 Countries



7. Wound Type

7.1 Advanced wound Dressings

7.2 Traditional Wound Care Products

7.3 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

7.4 Bioactive

7.5 Others



8. Products

8.1 Growth Factors

8.2 Foam

8.3 Antimicrobial

8.4 Alginate

8.5 Traditional Adhesive

8.6 Hydrocolloid

8.7 Hydrogel

8.8 Traditional Gauze

8.9 Film

8.10 Traditional non-adherent

8.11 Others



9. Application

9.1 Chronic Wounds

9.2 Acute Wounds



10. End User

10.1 Home Care Settings

10.2 Long-term care Facilities

10.3 Hospital & Clinics



11. Countries

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 South Korea

11.3.6 Thailand

11.3.7 Malaysia

11.3.8 Indonesia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 South Africa

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.3 United Arab Emirates



12. Porter's Five Forces

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2x45a8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment