INVL Asset Management launches new fund INVL Partner Power Opportunities Fund

INVL Asset Management, a part of Invalda INVL, the leading asset management group in the Baltics, has launched the INVL Partner Power Opportunities Fund as a new closed-end fund for informed investors.

The INVL Partner Power Opportunities Fund will invest mainly in the fund managed by a leading global investment manager specialising in alternative investments. The latter fund will focus on investments in companies that do not directly operate in energy production or infrastructure development but do business in sectors benefiting from global energy transition.

“INVL Partner Power Opportunities Fund will give Baltic investors access to a fund that will invest in companies whose core business involves the provision of products and services to critical infrastructure facilities (including electricity, natural gas, water and wastewater) in North America and Europe. We're giving our clients the chance to invest in a product of an asset manager with a world-class reputation,” says Paulius Žurauskas, the CEO of INVL Asset Management, which established the INVL Partner Power Opportunities Fund.

INVL Asset Management's new INVL Partner Power Opportunities Fund is starting operations as a closed-end investment fund for informed investors following approval of the fund’s rules by the Bank of Lithuania.

Distribution of the investment units of the INVL Partner Power Opportunities Fund starts on 4 September. The fund's units are being distributed in the Baltics by the financial brokerage firm INVL Financial Advisors, which operates in Lithuania under the INVL Family Office brand. Distribution of the fund in Latvia and Estonia will begin after the necessary notification procedures.

The minimum investment in the INVL Partner Power Opportunities Fund for informed investors is USD 145,000. It is expected to achieve an average annual return of 16-18%. The anticipated duration of the fund is 10 years.