Altor Locks Partners with The AAM Group to Distribute the Patented, Power Tool Resistant ICON Trailer Lock

STERLING, Va., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altor Locks, the Virginia manufacturer with the strongest coupler lock available on the market, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Automotive Accessories Marketing USA, Inc. (The AAM Group), the largest distribution group in the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) marketplace. The ICON Trailer Lock was approved by AAM Group members - leading automotive aftermarket distributors - after they saw how it stands up to power tools at a private event this Spring.



"We’re excited to partner with Altor Locks and bring their top-tier security products to our network. This partnership is a testament to our ongoing dedication to supporting our warehouse members and the automotive aftermarket,” said David Ayers, Vice President of Operations at The AAM Group.

The AAM Group was founded in 1988 by eight high performance warehouse distributors that sought to achieve cooperative, scaled purchasing and marketing advantages. They now count 27 member-companies operating 76 distribution centers throughout North America. Headquartered in Piney Flats, Tennessee, The AAM Group manages product purchasing and marketing for distributors, resellers and suppliers. Members include Lordco, Midwest Wheel, Tri-State Enterprises, A1 Distributing, Toys for Trucks, AllPro Distributing and other leading wholesalers and retailers.

Altor’s US Patent 11,766,905 B2 was issued in 2023 for a premium lock specifically engineered to deter thieves using angle grinders, reciprocating saws, drills, lock picks, pry bars and hammers. Conventional locks on the market can be compromised in 120 seconds or less. The innovative ICON survived a concentrated attack with an angle grinder, lasting more than 90 minutes, using 14 blades, and 8 battery packs. ( See the testing video here ).

The ICON Trailer Lock is made with over twenty pounds of high quality cast steel hardened to 450 Brinell making the ICON extremely strong and able to withstand repeated, concentrated attacks. Common conventional locks are made with cheaper low carbon steel which is more malleable and vulnerable to saw blades and drill bits. In addition to the patented radial fin engineering, the ICON features a premium disc detainer lock core, extreme weather resistant seals and one-piece design for easy lock and go experience.

“We are thrilled to become an approved AAM Group member,” said Larry Thomas, Altor’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Acceptance by these industry experts further validates the ICON and expands our reach to the SEMA marketplace."

About Altor Locks, LLC. - Headquartered in Virginia, Altor Locks is an American manufacturer redefining physical lock security by designing a better product that addresses common lock vulnerabilities in the age of power tools. The trailer lock products are engineered to creatively use premium materials, technology and design that creates a level of security that conventional lock manufacturers simply cannot attain. We are a small, woman- and minority-owned company created by Karen Schaufeld and Dylan Cato through a product development program at Lehigh University. All Altor locks are designed, assembled, packed, and inspected by hand in Sterling, VA. Visit www.altorlocks.com .

