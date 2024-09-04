Finland Telecom Market Industry Trends & Growth Forecasts 2024-2029, Featuring Telia, Elisa, DNA, Finnet Group, Nokia, Tele2, Digita, S1 Networks and Setera

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Telecom - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024 - 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Finland's Telecom Market is expected to register a CAGR of 1.19% during the forecast period 2024-2029.

Finland's telecom industry stands out as one of the leading telecom industries in Europe, with a strong emphasis on advancing mobile networks, notably LTE-A and 5G. Moreover, the nation is spearheading 6G research in the European landscape. These initiatives, aided by the government and the telecom regulator, align closely with the EU's 2030 broadband objectives. While 5G services reached approximately 82% of the population by early 2022, their geographical coverage remains limited, primarily due to significant investments being channeled into densely populated regions.

In December 2023, Nokia's 5G Standalone Core SaaS was chosen by Telia Finland, backed by an EU innovation program. This move aimed to equip Telia with a highly automated and scalable software framework, enhancing its agility and speeding up the deployment and monetization of 5G services. In collaboration with Nokia, Telia Finland is pioneering a cutting-edge 5G Standalone Core stack, positioning itself as Finland's trailblazer in opening its network to app developers, particularly across industries like transportation. Leveraging EU funding, Telia Finland is spearheading the creation of 5G SA corridors along key transportation routes under the Sirius innovation program.

Furthermore, Finland has been instrumental in transitioning from copper to fiber in its fixed broadband landscape, a move that resonates with its push for gigabit services. The country is witnessing a rapid surge in fiber broadband connections, bolstered by the collaborative efforts of smaller municipal providers and innovative techniques like micro-trenching, which significantly cut down on engineering expenses.

Finland Telecom Market Trends

Rising Demand for 5G

As Finland is a developed economy, rising government efforts to boost 5G coverage for better connectivity are projected to bolster market growth during the forecast period.

In March 2024, Elisa, in collaboration with Ericsson, officially rolled out a 5G standalone (SA) network, ushering in cutting-edge mobile connectivity to Finland. With Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core, Elisa's latest 5G standalone network debuted as a premium service. Additionally, Elisa has begun extending its offerings to include home broadband via Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). This new mobile service promises rapid speeds and consistent connectivity, and Elisa projects a 50% reduction in latency compared to non-standalone (NSA) networks. Devices connected to Elisa's 5G standalone network can expect a 15-20% boost in battery life.

In February 2024, EDZCOM, a Cellnex subsidiary and a dominant player in Europe's dedicated private network solutions, teamed up with DNA, a Telenor subsidiary and a prominent player in the Finnish telecom landscape. Together, they embarked on a venture to construct cutting-edge smart private networks, not just for Finnish enterprises but with an eye on a broader horizon. This collaboration aims to pioneer a top-tier, forward-looking private 4G/5G network that is tailored to empower leading enterprises in deploying their mission-critical applications. By introducing these new services, the partnership seeks to streamline various operational facets that are crucial for businesses, thereby bolstering their digitalization efforts and paving the way for autonomous operations across diverse industries like ports, factories, airports, and healthcare.

For decades, Finland led the way in wireless mobile technology, a legacy that began with Nokia's inaugural mobile phone. Leveraging this historical strength and emphasizing interdisciplinary teamwork, Finland has now set the stage for substantial advancements in 6G technology, solidifying its status as a hub for advanced research. In February 2024, Finland sought to establish a global collaboration for advancements in 6G research. Acknowledging the critical role of advanced connectivity in fostering economic growth and sustainability, Finland invited international public and private entities to collaborate with its established research coalition in the field of 6G technologies.

Data and Messaging Analyzed to Grow Significantly During the Forecast Period

As of January 2024, Finland boasted 9.21 million cellular mobile connections, as reported by GSMA Intelligence. Impressively, these connections surpassed the nation's population, reaching a 166.0% penetration rate.

The healthcare and automotive industries are witnessing a surge in the IoT market. This growth is further fueled by ongoing advancements in wireless networks, promising a robust expansion for both the IoT and data center markets over the coming years. A notable trend is the rising demand for hybrid infrastructure services, poised to be a key driver for data growth. Notably, Finnish organizations stand out as leading users of cloud-based services, prominently favoring SaaS applications. Concurrently, Finland is experiencing a swift uptake of PaaS and IaaS applications, thereby boosting the demand for data services.

Further, to meet the growing demand, network operators are expanding their services in the country, thereby contributing to market growth. For instance, in December 2023, Elisa, a leading Finnish mobile network operator, extended its 5G network to Myrskylae and Pukkila in the Uusimaa region. This move sought to not only bolster network capacity but also deliver faster mobile connections to residents. Elisa's 5G footprint now spans 264 locations in Finland, encompassing 90% of the population's residential areas. Additionally, Elisa has unveiled plans to enhance mobile networks in South and North Karelia, underscoring its commitment to bolstering connectivity in Eastern Finland. In 2023 alone, the company bolstered 4G and 5G coverage in over 60 regions.

During August and September 2023, Suomen Yhteisverkko (Syv), a collaboration between Telia and DNA, furthered its high-speed 5G network reach in Finland. Telia confirmed that the network's expansion and upgrades will cover Kemi, Keminmaa, Simon, Tornio, Kuopio, Lapinlahti, and Siilinjarvi. These developments will not only boost 5G connectivity but also enhance existing 4G connections.

Finland Telecom Industry Overview



The Finnish telecom market is consolidated, with a few players holding the majority of the market share. Strategic developments such as collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions are growing to sustain the country's competition.

June 2024: Elisa, a Finnish operator, initiated the construction of its fiber optic network with XGS-PON technology in early June, ushering in the era of 100 Gbps internet connections. Elisa emphasized that this cutting-edge technology boasts superior energy efficiency compared to conventional fiber optic networks. Highlighting a monumental shift, Elisa pointed out that Finland is witnessing its most significant transformation in internet connectivity in decades, with users transitioning from copper-based xDSL broadband to advanced fiber optic and 5G networks. Elisa underscored that XGS-PON technology is poised to underpin future data transmission speeds of up to 100 Gbps.

June 2024: Elisa, a telecoms specialist, is rolling out battery and PV systems at its base towers in Finland. These systems will enable the implementation of virtual power plant (VPP) optimization, specifically focusing on locally produced solar energy. This initiative comes on the heels of a trial deployment conducted by Elisa in collaboration with Aland Islands' telecoms provider, Alcom, and the local solar PV company, Solel Aland.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Assessment of the Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for 5G

5.1.2 Growth of IoT Usage in Telecom

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Growing Cybersecurity Challenges

5.3 Analysis of the Market Based on Connectivity (Coverage to Include In-depth Trend Analysis)

5.3.1 Fixed Network

5.3.1.1 Broadband (Cable Modem, Wireline-fiber, Wireline DSL, Fixed Wi-Fi), Trends Regarding ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, Cable Modem, FWA, and 5G FWA)

5.3.1.2 Narrowband

5.3.1.3 Mobile Network

5.3.2 Mobile Network

5.3.2.1 Smartphone and Mobile Penetration

5.3.2.2 Mobile Broadband

5.3.2.3 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G Connections

5.3.2.4 Smart Home IoT and M2M Connections

5.4 Analysis of Telecom Towers (Coverage to Include In-depth Trend Analysis of Various Types of Towers, like Lattice, Guyed, Monopole, and Stealth Towers)



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Services

6.1.1 Voice Services

6.1.1.1 Wired

6.1.1.2 Wireless

6.1.2 Data and Messaging Services

6.1.3 OTT and PayTV Services



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Telia

Elisa

DNA

Finnet Group

Nokia

Tele2

Digita

S1 Networks

Setera

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE MARKET



