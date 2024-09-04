Leading the Way: Spirit Blockchain Capital Expands Collaboration with Alvara Protocol

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital (CSE: SPIR) has announced today their expanded involvement with the Alvara Protocol, continuing their collaboration focused on pioneering blockchain innovations like the ERC-7621 Token Standard. This development marks a significant step forward in advancing blockchain-based fund management for institutional clients.



Initially formed to develop the ERC-7621 Token Standard—a framework for on-chain, multi-asset tokenized baskets—this collaboration now evolves with Spirit Blockchain Capital providing strategic support to further enhance the Alvara Protocol’s capabilities. The ERC-7621 Token Standard facilitates the creation and management of Basket Tokens, which hold various underlying ERC-20 tokens, similar to traditional Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) but with enhanced liquidity and arbitrage opportunities.

"Our expanded role in the Alvara Protocol underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the blockchain sector," said Lewis Bateman, CEO of Spirit Blockchain Capital. "This collaboration allows us to apply our pioneering spirit and technical expertise to revolutionize how institutional investments are managed through blockchain technology."

Alvara’s co-founder, Dominic Ryder, remarked, “This collaboration with Spirit Blockchain Capital marks a significant milestone for our project. Their forward-thinking approach and deep expertise in blockchain technology align perfectly with our goal of transforming the future of fund management. Together, we are redefining industry standards and exploring new possibilities in the realm of blockchain-driven financial solutions."

This continued partnership is set to deliver substantial benefits to institutional clients, providing them with access to cutting-edge, secure, and transparent platforms for managing investment portfolios.

About Alvara Protocol

The Alvara Protocol revolutionizes decentralized finance (DeFi) by offering a platform for easily creating personal investment funds, democratizing the role of fund manager, and lowering entry barriers in financial management. Enabled by the innovative ERC-7621 token standard, it introduces Basket Tokens (BTS) for on-chain multi-asset aggregation, simplifying the management and investment in diverse portfolios through a unified platform.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital is a leading investment company at the forefront of the blockchain industry. Through our operational business line and asset management business, we provide investors with a range of opportunities for capital appreciation. With a strong focus on innovation, strategic investments, and operational excellence, Spirit Blockchain is poised to unlock the potential of the digital economy.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lewis Bateman

Chief Executive Officer

info@spiritblockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

