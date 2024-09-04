CHESS Health Announces New Companion App to Support Families, Friends, and Caregivers of Individuals with Substance Use Disorder

Rochester, New York, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the escalating substance use crisis and its significant impact on loved ones, CHESS Health is proud to announce the launch of the Companion app. This innovative digital resource is designed specifically for companions—defined as family members, friends, and caregivers—of individuals struggling with substance use disorder (SUD).

While statistics often focus on individuals with SUD, the emotional toll on their companions is frequently overlooked. Millions endure the painful repercussions of addiction, including guilt, shame, and isolation within their communities. The Companion app aims to address these challenges by providing a supportive platform for connection, shared experiences, and resources tailored to the unique needs of those supporting individuals with SUD at all stages.

The Companion app features an active digital community where families and companions can share experiences and learn from others facing similar challenges. Users have access to a comprehensive library of educational content, daily reflections, and essential resources aimed at supporting their own well-being and the recovery of their loved ones.

The app is available to health plans, the public sector, and provider groups that want to offer it to their clients. The app's home screen tiles can be customized to promote local resources.

Janelle Wesloh, MBA, LADC, served as a clinical consultant on the development of the Companion app. Wesloh, who has more than 30 years of experience with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, said digital technologies are particularly effective in removing barriers to access and providing families and friends with a safe, anonymous means to connect. “Sharing experiences can alleviate feelings of guilt and provide reassurance that they are not alone in their struggles,” she stated. “This is a critical tool to aid families and friends in learning new behaviors, new coping skills, and how to adapt.”

Wesloh said digital solutions can help families and friends stay healthy and set good boundaries while supporting someone with SUD. “A healthy, supported companion is an essential asset to the person with SUD,” she said.

The new Companion app, the latest innovation from CHESS Health, complements our Connections app, which is designed to support individuals facing substance use disorder (SUD) in their journey to achieve and sustain recovery. Unlike the Connections app, the Companion app is uniquely crafted for the families and friends of those affected by SUD, providing them with essential resources and support to navigate their loved one's recovery journey.

“Expanding our service offerings to support individuals in recovery and their companions is vital for enhancing treatment outcomes and delivering value to healthcare providers, payers, and public sector organizations addressing the SUD crisis," said Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health. "By equipping families with essential tools and resources, we improve treatment adherence and foster a supportive environment, ultimately increasing recovery success. Additionally, implementing companion programs acts as a strategic asset for organizations, enabling them to streamline services, reduce costs, and optimize resources without overburdening staff. Investing in these initiatives not only benefits clients but also enhances the overall efficiency and effectiveness of behavioral health programs.”

The Companion app is available to providers, public sector organizations, and health plans seeking to offer it to their clients. For more information, visit CHESS Health.

About CHESS Health

CHESS Health partners with healthcare providers, community organizations, state and local governments, and health plans to amplify their impact by helping them reach and engage individuals at the moments that matter with evidence-based digital health solutions that span the entire lifecycle of substance use disorder (SUD) management―from prevention and intervention to treatment and recovery. For more information, visit www.chess.health.