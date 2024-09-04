Top 25 U.S. Health Systems Pricing Database 2024

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 25 U.S. Health Systems Pricing Database - National" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Top 25 Health Systems Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for the top 25 health systems operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).
The Top 25 Health Systems, identified by number of hospitals within the system, are listed below:
- HCA Healthcare
- Commonspirit Health
- Ascension Health
- Rcch Healthcare Partners
- Community Health Systems
- Trinity Health
- Tenet Healthcare
- Adventist Health
- Prime Healthcare
- Kaiser Foundation Hospitals
- Mercy Health
- Providence Health & Services
- Steward Health Care System
- UPMC
- Banner Health
- Quorum Health
- Universal Health Services
- Avera Health System
- Sutter Health
- Baylor Scott & White Health
- Advocate Aurora Health
- Mayo Clinic Health System
- Sanford Health
- Ardent Health Services
- Intermountain Healthcare
This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for the top 25 health systems operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:
- 25th Percentile
- 50th Percentile
- 75th Percentile
- 90th Percentile
Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.
Intended Users:
- Academic Researchers
- Consultants
- Data Analysts
- Industry Professionals
- Third-party App Developers
The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. This pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Overview
a. Summary of database criteria
II. Database Content - Table 1
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark
III. Database Content - Table 2
a. State Abbreviation
b. State Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
IV. Database Content - Table 3
a. HCPCS Code
b. HCPCS Description
c. 25th Percentile National Price Benchmark
d. 50th Percentile National Price Benchmark
e. 75th Percentile National Price Benchmark
V. Outputs
a. .CSV
b. .PDF
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rufwav
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.