Brunswick Corporation Named One of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for the Second Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest recreational marine technology company, today announced the Company has been named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. Brunswick was listed in the Machines and Industrial Equipment category reflecting the Company’s commitment to continuously improving employee experiences, driving customer loyalty, and building investor confidence.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek in this second annual ranking, which reflects our commitment to being a trusted business, employer, and partner to our many stakeholders,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO, Brunswick Corporation. “Our values are core to the way we operate our business, and this award is a testament to our global workforce who are all committed to conducting business responsibly and with integrity.”

To compile the list, Newsweek collaborated with Statista to conduct an extensive survey of 70,000 people across 20 countries evaluating different elements related to customer, investor, and employee trust. A total of 1,000 companies made the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies list across 23 industries and were chosen based on the combined assessment.

Recently, Brunswick has been recognized with numerous national awards highlighting the company’s commitment to employee and customer satisfaction. Click here to learn more about Brunswick’s culture, and to view Newsweek’s entire 2024 list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/worlds-most-trustworthy-companies-2024 .

