Drug Screening Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2024-2030: Growing Prevalence of Substance Abuse Drives Demand for Comprehensive Drug Screening Solutions

The global market for Drug Screening was estimated at US$9.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$28.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Drug Screening Products segment, which is expected to reach US$14.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.1%. The Drug Screening Services segment is also set to grow at 17.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.8% CAGR to reach $4.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured):

Alere, Inc.

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Mpd, Inc.

Omega Laboratories, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Premier Biotech, Inc.

Psychemedics Corporation

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

Influencer Market Insights

Drug Screening - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Substance Abuse Drives Demand for Comprehensive Drug Screening Solutions

Advances in Immunoassay and Mass Spectrometry Propel Growth in Drug Screening Market

Increasing Focus on Workplace Safety and Compliance Strengthens Business Case for Drug Screening

Rising Adoption of Drug Screening in Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centers Expands Market Opportunities

Growing Use of Drug Screening in Law Enforcement and Forensic Toxicology Drives Market Demand

Increasing Investments in Public Health and Safety Initiatives Propel Growth in Drug Screening Market

Technological Innovations in Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Propel Adoption in Drug Screening Solutions

Growing Applications of Drug Screening in Sports and Athletics Drive Market Expansion

Rising Demand for Home and At-Home Testing Kits Expands Addressable Market for Consumer-Driven Drug Screening

Increasing Use of Drug Screening in Criminal Justice and Corrections Expands Market Opportunities

