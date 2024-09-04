Digestive Health Tech Cylinder Names Jared Scharen as Chief Operations Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder , the employee benefit provider for gastrointestinal (GI) health, today announced the appointment of Jared Scharen as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Scharen will be responsible for leading Cylinder’s operations teams and driving the company’s future growth through his extensive experience in health tech operations, consulting, and analytics.



Scharen joins Cylinder from Foodsmart, a telenutrition service, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Operations. During his tenure, he successfully led teams across marketing, client development, operations, and implementation through the company’s recent $200M Series D investment. Scharen played a key role in the rapid scaling of the service through Medicare, Medicaid, commercial plans, and self-funded employers.

Prior to joining Foodsmart, Scharen served as a consultant with McKinsey in their healthcare unit where he leveraged analytics to help lower medical costs and maximize healthcare management outcomes through digital health solutions for large national payers​​. Before working in health tech, Scharen co-founded real-estate-centered businesses including a property management company and an online platform connecting individuals to the best destination for their retirement. Scharen holds an MBA in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Economics from Villanova University.

“We are excited to welcome Jared to our executive team," said Bill Snyder, Founder and CEO of Cylinder. “Jared’s leadership at Foodsmart demonstrates his ability to scale operations effectively while fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. His strategic insights and operational expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission to provide exceptional digestive care for millions of Americans."

GI symptoms affect nearly 71% of Americans each month resulting in lower productivity, absenteeism, and billions in healthcare costs. Cylinder works with employers to help employees manage challenging chronic and acute digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), celiac disease, heartburn, and more through personalized, clinician-supported health plans through its platform.

“After many recent conversations with healthcare leaders, and as someone who has had firsthand experience with digestive health conditions for many years, I know digestive health has never been a more important issue to American workers than now. I am excited to join Cylinder at such a pivotal time,” said Scharen. “The opportunity to lead a team that is dedicated to destigmatizing and transforming digestive healthcare is incredibly motivating. I look forward to leveraging my experiences to help Cylinder scale and continue to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those looking to take control of their GI health issues.”

About Cylinder

Founded in 2021 and offered as an employer benefit, Cylinder (formerly Vivante Health) delivers personalized, clinician-backed care to those suffering from digestive issues through its virtual health platform. Cylinder’s tech-forward, human-first program connects members to the right level of support at the right time through an easy interface – decreasing costs, reducing absenteeism, and improving their quality of life, at scale. Cylinder’s vision is to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive healthcare they need to improve their overall health. Learn more at cylinderhealth.com .