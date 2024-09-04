OCAD University on the red carpet at TIFF

Toronto, Canada, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, OCAD University is actively involved in the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), showcasing an exclusive virtual reality (VR) exhibition as well as animated films and videos produced by OCAD U students.

From Sept. 7 to 10, OCAD U, in partnership with the Consulate General of France in Toronto and with support from the French Institute, presents a VR exhibition of groundbreaking works from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

On Sept. 8, the Consulate General of France in Toronto, in collaboration with OCAD U, the Directors Guild of Canada and Unifrance, is hosting a masterclass for film industry professionals with award-winning directors Julie Delpy and Louise Archambault.

Once again, emerging content creators from OCAD U LiVE, the University’s 24/7 digital streaming channel, will be on the red carpet once again, interviewing artists and filmmakers and participate in the street festival.

“Our ongoing partnership with TIFF and the Consulate General of France in Toronto exemplifies our role as a critical cultural hub in Toronto and Canada,” explains OCAD U President and Vice-Chancellor, Ana Serrano. “Growing our relationships with organizations from a variety of sectors enables us to create opportunities for our students to develop their skills and networks. Such networks also include developing international contacts. This year, we’re hosting a reception for the Filipino TIFF delegation, including filmmakers and industry professionals who are exhibiting films at TIFF.”

SCHEDULE: OCAD U EVENTS AT TIFF

From Sept. 5 to 8 : OCAD U LiVE is having a tent at TIFF’s street festival on King St. where people can meet emerging filmmakers and videographers and screen work from the University’s Experimental Animation and Integrated Media programs.



: OCAD U LiVE is having a tent at TIFF’s street festival on King St. where people can meet emerging filmmakers and videographers and screen work from the University’s Experimental Animation and Integrated Media programs. Throughout TIFF : Live on the Red Carpet : OCAD U LiVE is on the red carpet interviewing artists and filmmakers. These will air on OCAD U LiVE and OCAD U’s Instagram channel throughout the festival.





: : OCAD U LiVE is on the red carpet interviewing artists and filmmakers. These will air on OCAD U LiVE and OCAD U’s Instagram channel throughout the festival. Sept. 8: The Consulate General of France in Toronto, in collaboration with the Directors Guild of Canada, Unifrance, and OCAD University, is hosting a masterclass for film industry professionals with two renowned and award-winning directors: Julie Delpy from France (selected for TIFF24 with her film Les Barbares , gala presentations) and Louise Archambault from Canada (multiple winner of prestigious Canadian film awards and Canada’s representative at the Oscars and Golden Globes in 2014). This event will provide an opportunity for the two women to discuss their experiences as directors, screenwriters, and producers.





The Consulate General of France in Toronto, in collaboration with the Directors Guild of Canada, Unifrance, and OCAD University, is hosting a masterclass for film industry professionals with two renowned and award-winning directors: Julie Delpy from France (selected for TIFF24 with her film , gala presentations) and Louise Archambault from Canada (multiple winner of prestigious Canadian film awards and Canada’s representative at the Oscars and Golden Globes in 2014). This event will provide an opportunity for the two women to discuss their experiences as directors, screenwriters, and producers. From Sept. 7 to 10: Dream Machines: The Expanded Future of Moving Images and Immersive Storytelling , an exclusive virtual reality (VR) experience, is being held at OCAD U’s campus, 100 McCaul St.



, an exclusive virtual reality (VR) experience, is being held at OCAD U’s campus, 100 McCaul St. People can book a time slot to experience groundbreaking works from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, produced by French studio Atlas V and other leading international VR studios. This event is a partnership with the Consulate General of France in Toronto, with the support of the French Institute.



Each film uses cutting-edge technologies such as game engines, volumetric cameras, and 3D animation to create truly immersive experiences. The captivating VR films include:

Battlescar by Nico Casavecchia, featuring Rosario Dawson;

by Nico Casavecchia, featuring Rosario Dawson; Emperor by Marion Burger and Ilan J. Cohen, starring Olivia Cooke ( House of Dragons );

by Marion Burger and Ilan J. Cohen, starring Olivia Cooke ( ); Gloomy Eyes by Fernando Maldonado and Jorge Tereso, with Colin Farrell; and

by Fernando Maldonado and Jorge Tereso, with Colin Farrell; and Missing Pictures: Naomi Kawase by Clément Deneux.

by Clément Deneux. The exhibition also features Heated Dance, an innovative VR film by OCAD U graduate Gabriel Masewich. This interactive animation explores the physics of entropy in a visually stunning and thought-provoking way.

ABOUT OCAD UNIVERSITY

OCAD University is Canada’s largest and oldest art and design university. We embrace collaborative and interdisciplinary approaches to change-making through art, design-thinking curriculum and research making OCAD U a local, regional, national and global leader in art and design. Alongside a diverse and supportive team of instructors and peers, students gain employable skills. Graduates work in different sectors such as film, animation, content creation, gaming, publishing, urban planning, environmental design, visual arts and arts administration.

ABOUT THE CONSULATE GENERAL OF FRANCE IN TORONTO

The Consulate General of France in Toronto, serving the provinces of Ontario and Manitoba, is dedicated to administering French nationals and fostering strong diplomatic relationships with local authorities and key stakeholders. Under the leadership of Consul General Bertrand Pous, who has held the position since September 2023, the Consulate plays a pivotal role in promoting French culture and interests in the region.

Attachment