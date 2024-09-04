Nuclear Innovation Institute to Host Region’s First-Ever Clean Energy Frontier Conference

SAUGEEN SHORES, Ontario, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for the Nuclear Innovation Institute’s (NII) Clean Energy Frontier Conference this fall, a two-day event full of discussions and new learning.



Sponsored by Bruce Power, the conference is an opportunity for participants to explore the host of energy-related initiatives taking place in the Clean Energy Frontier region:

Learn about local workforce development strategies that will support growing communities

Engage in discussions around medical isotope use and opportunity

Stay informed about climate change and environmental action happening locally

Network with industry leaders, innovators and local experts engaged in the region’s clean energy landscape

“Our previous Clean Energy Frontier Summits have been so popular that NII opened up the event to anyone interested in learning, connecting and contributing to the growing momentum of clean energy development in this area,” said Jessica Linthorne, NII President & CEO. “This first-in-the-region conference is more than just an event—it's a unique platform for driving innovation and collaboration in Bruce, Grey and Huron counties and local Indigenous communities.”

Beginning the afternoon of Monday, September 30, 2024—with time to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation—the conference continues for a full day of sessions Tuesday, October 1. The event will take place at the NII Advance Technology Campus, 117 Farrell Drive, Tiverton—located in the Bruce Energy Centre, across from the Bruce Power Visitors’ Centre.

Tickets are limited, so those interested should reserve theirs today at eventbrite.com/e/clean-energy-frontier-conference-tickets-995422364087.

Learn more about all of NII’s work at nii.ca.

About the Nuclear Innovation Institute

The Nuclear Innovation Institute (NII) is an independent, not-for-profit organization with a vision of a Canadian landscape that celebrates an innovative nuclear industry as an integral part of the clean energy future. NII’s role as a connector, industry voice and project manager helps drive nuclear industry advancement and skill development, supporting members and encouraging collaborative engagement with communities, industries and governments.

Learn more at nii.ca and join the conversation on LinkedIn (Nuclear Innovation Institute), Instagram (@niiatwork), and Facebook (@OntarioNII).

For more information, please contact:

Dana Van Allen

Director of Communications

Nuclear Innovation Institute

519-706-0700

dana.vanallen@nii.ca