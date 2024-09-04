Auxiliary Battery Sector Innovation Report, Q2 2024: Latest Developments, Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis, Sector Forecast, Key Companies, Global Ad Analytics

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auxiliary Battery Sector Innovation Report, Q2 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global volume of lead-acid starter batteries market is estimated at 79 million units in 2024. During 2024-2029, the global market of lead-acid starter batteries is forecast to record a negative CAGR of 3.1%, to decrease to 67.5 million units by 2029.



Report Scope

This report synthesizes data from multiple sources to offer a comprehensive overview of the global Auxiliary Battery sector. It encompasses an analysis of the following:

Latest Developments: This section provides information on recent deals and news relevant to the sector, gathered from a wide range of unstructured data sources, which is then analyzed and standardized to provide consumable information.

Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis: This section offers an overview of patent filings within the sector, categorizing them by region, country, and leading applicants.

Sector Forecast: This section delivers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including actual volumes from 2019 to 2029 and volume growth projections from 2024 to 2029. Additionally, it presents a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and South America-emphasizing sector size and identifying regional growth drivers.

Key Companies: Provides an overview of leading component suppliers at a global and regional level, besides analyzing the recent patents of the suppliers. It also provides an overview of patent trends, top patent geographies, total number of patents filed with degree of impact and SWOT Analysis.

Job Analytics: This section presents a comprehensive overview of job listings from prominent firms within the industry. It categorizes these opportunities by country, required experience, occupational trends, and levels of seniority.

Global Advertising Analytics: This section delivers an insightful overview of sector-related advertisements, organizing them by media type and geographic location.

Reasons to Buy

Auto OEMs and component suppliers seek the latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also a demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities for growth within the sector in the region. The report provides a detailed analysis of the regions and competitive landscape that can help companies gain insight into the region-specific nuances. To gain competitive intelligence about leading component suppliers in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Topics Covered



1. Latest Developments

2. Tech Foresight & Patent Analysis

3. Sector Forecast

4. Key Companies

5. Global Ad Analytics

6. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

GS Yuasa

East Penn

Clarios international

LG Chem

