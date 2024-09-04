Automated Data Processing Market is expected to reach revenue of USD 9,711.4 Mn by 2033, at 19.7% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Automated Data Processing Market is projected to reach USD 1,925.1 million in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 9,711.4 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 19.7%.

The global automated data processing market is projected to experience rapid expansion due to increasing demands to effectively manage large volumes of data and the growing adoption of automation technologies across various sectors. Innovations like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing (CC) have enhanced data processing capabilities and enabled enterprises to improve workflows and decision-making; leading players such as IBM, Oracle, and HPE are investing heavily in R&D to develop innovative solutions; additionally, rising demands for big data analytics and digitalization are expected to fuel further market expansion.

The US Automated Data Processing Market

The US Automated Data Processing Market with an estimated value of USD 650.8 million in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 18.5% until reaching USD 2,993.1 million by 2033.

The US automated data processing market is experiencing strong expansion driven by technological innovations and widespread automation adoption across sectors. Projected compound annual growth rates reflect this market need to efficiently handle and analyze large datasets efficiently, key trends include using AI and ML for real-time analytics with companies like IBM, and Oracle leading innovation and development.

BFSI, healthcare, and retail; as well as opportunities in cloud platforms offering increased scalability, and flexibility coupled with data security, and compliance concerns are offering new opportunities.

Important Insights

Latest Trends

AI and ML Integration: AI and ML technologies are revolutionizing automated data processing by providing real-time predictive analyses, cutting down manual interventions, and increasing decision making power in sectors like healthcare, finance and retail.

AI and ML technologies are revolutionizing automated data processing by providing real-time predictive analyses, cutting down manual interventions, and increasing decision making power in sectors like healthcare, finance and retail. Edge Computing: Real-time processing using edge computing provides real time results by processing information close to its source and decreasing latency and bandwidth consumption, helping applications like autonomous vehicles, IoT sensors and smart cities improve response times and operational efficiencies for greater response times and greater operational efficiencies.

Automated Data Processing Market: Competitive Landscape

The automated data processing market is highly competitive, with major players such as IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise dominating with advanced solutions and significant R&D investments.

Strategies including partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are used by these players to expand market presence while NVIDIA and Marvell Technology emerge with innovative DPUs powered by AI analytics for deployment purposes and maintenance services respectively. Collaboration among tech providers with specific industries are driving the growth of this market.

Some of the prominent market players:

NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies)

Marvell Technology Inc.

Fungible, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Intel Corporation

Kalray

Resnics / Yisixin Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Pensando Systems Inc.)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Technologies Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Other Key Players

Automated Data Processing Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 1,925.1 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 9,711.4 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 19.7% North America Revenue Share 39.2% The US Market Share (2024) USD 650.8 Mn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Offering, By Data Type, By Data Source, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Growth Drivers

Surging Data Volumes: With businesses, IoT devices, and digital platforms producing an increasing volume of information that needs processing automatically, automatic handling systems become ever more essential as data generation accelerates. Efficient management of both structured and unstructured data becomes critical as its production increases rapidly.

With businesses, IoT devices, and digital platforms producing an increasing volume of information that needs processing automatically, automatic handling systems become ever more essential as data generation accelerates. Efficient management of both structured and unstructured data becomes critical as its production increases rapidly. Cloud Adoption: Cloud-based solutions offer the ideal combination of scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness to efficiently process large volumes of data without intensive on-premise infrastructure investment. As more users switch over, demand increases for advanced data processing and analytics services.

Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Concerns: Increasing risks related to data breaches, and compliance with regulations such as GDPR or CCPA pose barriers to adopting fully automated solutions.

Increasing risks related to data breaches, and compliance with regulations such as GDPR or CCPA pose barriers to adopting fully automated solutions. High Implementation Costs: Due to their capital-intensive nature, advanced data processing systems such as development, deployment, and maintenance costs may pose barriers for small and midsize enterprises (SMEs).

Growth Opportunities

Expansion into Emerging Markets: Emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are investing heavily in digital infrastructure - creating opportunities for automated data processing solutions such as automated file systems.

Emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are investing heavily in digital infrastructure - creating opportunities for automated data processing solutions such as automated file systems. Industry-Specific Solutions: Tailoring data processing solutions specifically to industries like healthcare or finance can meet unique requirements while expanding services, unlocking growth potential.

Market Analysis

The service sector is set to dominate the automated data processing market, holding 63.1% of the market share by 2024. This also consists of professional services such as consultation, implementation, and support that are crucial during the deployment and integration stage of a modern data processing solution. It allows businesses to focus on their core operations through constant support and maintenance offered under managed services.

As more cloud-based and AI-driven services come into being, the need for such facilities shall only increase while service providers develop solutions and seamless integration across different data ecosystems.

Automated Data Processing Market Segmentation

By Offering

Solution NLP Video Analytics Speech and Video Recognition Image Recognition Graph Analytics

Services Professional Services Consulting Implementation and Support Managed Services



By Data Type

Structured Data

Unstructured Data

Semi-Structured Data

By Data Source

Images

Text

Emails

Audio

Video

Log Files

By Application

Data Extraction

Data Preprocessing Formatting Cleaning Sampling

Data Transformation Scaling Decomposition Data Aggregation

Data Storage

Process Automation

Intelligent Decision Support

Anomaly/Outlier Detection

Other Applications

By End User

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Retail & E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Transportation And Logistics

Healthcare And Life Sciences

IT & ITES

Media And Entertainment

Other End Users

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the automated data processing market with a 39.2% share in 2024, propelled by innovations in AI, ML, and cloud computing. This region has an advanced IT sector where giant technology firms like IBM, Oracle, and Microsoft support the prevalence of automated solutions.

A strict regulatory framework is in place across North America, notably in terms of GDPR and CCPA, ensuring the security and privacy related to customer data. Besides, the market growth is further fueled by high enterprise concentration and a focus on digital transformation in the finance, healthcare, and retail sectors.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Automated Data Processing Market

2024

July: IBM launched an AI-powered data processing platform to accelerate real-time analytics, enhancing decision-making in finance, healthcare, retail.

IBM launched an AI-powered data processing platform to accelerate real-time analytics, enhancing decision-making in finance, healthcare, retail. June: Oracle introduced a cloud-based automated data processing solution for scalable, flexible, and seamless integration in enterprise systems.

Oracle introduced a cloud-based automated data processing solution for scalable, flexible, and seamless integration in enterprise systems. May: NVIDIA unveiled an advanced AI-enhanced DPU, accelerating data processing, improving security, and optimizing cloud computing resource allocation.

2023

December: HPE acquired a data analytics startup to enhance automated data processing and AI capabilities in advanced analytics solutions.

HPE acquired a data analytics startup to enhance automated data processing and AI capabilities in advanced analytics solutions. November: Microsoft partnered with a financial institution to create customized, automated data processing solutions for the BFSI sector.

Microsoft partnered with a financial institution to create customized, automated data processing solutions for the BFSI sector. October: Broadcom introduced high-performance DPUs designed for modern data centers, delivering exceptional processing power and efficiency for intensive applications.

Broadcom introduced high-performance DPUs designed for modern data centers, delivering exceptional processing power and efficiency for intensive applications. September: Intel launched an AI-driven data processing platform for real-time analytics, integrating advanced algorithms for actionable insights.

2022

August: Marvell acquired a leading DPU manufacturer, expanding its portfolio to offer comprehensive data processing solutions to customers.

Marvell acquired a leading DPU manufacturer, expanding its portfolio to offer comprehensive data processing solutions to customers. July: Fungible introduced a next-gen DPU for cloud computing, enhancing data processing efficiency, reducing latency, and improving performance.

Fungible introduced a next-gen DPU for cloud computing, enhancing data processing efficiency, reducing latency, and improving performance. June: Cisco released an automated data processing solution with integrated security features, ensuring robust data integrity and protection.

Cisco released an automated data processing solution with integrated security features, ensuring robust data integrity and protection. May: Kalray invested in R&D to advance AI-driven data processing technology, aiming to deliver cutting-edge analytics solutions.

Kalray invested in R&D to advance AI-driven data processing technology, aiming to deliver cutting-edge analytics solutions. April: AMD (Pensando Systems) launched enterprise-targeted DPUs offering high-performance data processing and improved scalability for large-scale data centers.

