Wimbledon 2024 Analysis and Breakdown Report: Detailed Insights Into the Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Attendance, Ticketing, and Prize Money

This report provides an overview of the recent 2024 Wimbledon Championships, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

Wimbledon 2024 had an estimated annual media revenue of $127.24 million. The largest deal in terms of annual value is BBC's broadcast deal with the Wimbledon Championships.

The men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic had 7.6 million viewers on BBC, with streams at 3.3 million, compared to the 2023 men's final where TV viewers peaked at 11.3 million and streams were at 4.1 million. The women's singles final between Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini, which took place on Saturday 13th July, had 4.1 million viewers on BBC, while streams were at 1.9 million.

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships generated an estimated $124.73 million in sponsorship revenue. The 2024 Wimbledon Championships had 17 sponsors. Wimbledon 2024's largest sponsorship deal in terms of annual value was their deal with Barclays. Slazenger are in partnership with the Wimbledon Championships as the official supplier of tennis balls and have been since 1902.

The total prize money at Wimbledon 2024 reached $63.6 million (£50 million) for the first time. This sum of total prize money represents over a $6.3 million (£5 million) increase from the 2023 edition of the tournament. The winner of the men's and women's singles, Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova took home a record $3.4 million (£2.7 million). During the last 10 years, the total prize money for the Championships has doubled, from $31.8 million (£25 million) to $63.6 million (£50 million) in 2024.



