Europe Breast Cancer Screening Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032 Featuring AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer, Bayer, and GlaxoSmithKline

The Europe Breast Cancer screening Market was valued at US$ 1.12 Billion in 2023 and will grow to US$ 11.85 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.85% from 2024 to 2032. The main factors propelling the European breast cancer market are heightened government support for the integration of new medicines, a greater number of treatments introduced by the top companies in the industry, and enhanced research and development.







Important drivers propelling the market's growth include the rising prevalence of breast cancer, the existence of major competitors in the European breast cancer screening market, and strong research and development. In the UK, over 58,000 women and 380 men receive a breast cancer diagnosis annually. Every year, over 47,000 individuals in England are given a breast cancer diagnosis.

Approximately 4,800 individuals in Scotland receive a breast cancer diagnosis annually. Every year, over 2,900 people in Wales receive a breast cancer diagnosis. With a frequency of 565,500 cases in 2019, breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women in the European region, and 1 in 8 of these women will have the disease before the age of 85, according to EUROPA DONNA, the European Coalition Against Breast Cancer. As a result, breast cancer often strikes women in their prime, which is expected to fuel market expansion in the years ahead.



The primary causes of the rising incidence of breast cancer are bad lifestyle choices like smoking, eating poorly, getting sick, and having a strong family history. This raises the need for gold-standard mammograms, and other diagnostic imaging tests, blood, and laboratory testing are becoming more and more common. According to the Globocan study, 32,900 new cases of breast cancer were found in Spain in 2019, and 6,500 deaths from the disease were recorded.

The demand for routine screening and technological improvement is growing as a result of the rise in breast cancer cases in Spain. To improve the prognosis for breast cancer patients with an early diagnosis, a number of local governments and other healthcare organizations throughout Europe are holding free breast screening events and providing education.



The Market expansion is driven by rising breast cancer incidence



Because breast cancer is becoming more commonplace globally and more individuals are anticipated to require precise and efficient treatment alternatives, the European breast cancer market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is increasing. Since breast cancer is one of the most prevalent malignancies worldwide, more people are anticipated to receive diagnoses in the future as a result of improved diagnostics. The development of new technologies with state-of-the-art features for treatments and enhanced treatment efficacy is a key factor driving the market value growth.



Increased pharmaceutical developments, new product releases by significant industry players, better patient treatment outcomes, higher pharmacological efficacy and effectiveness, and recently developed therapeutics for the condition all contribute to the growth of the breast cancer market.



In addition, there has been a rise in the incidence of breast cancer among individuals due to factors such as decreased exercise, obesity, increased alcohol consumption, menopause, hormone issues, and family histories of cancer, as well as the government's increased support for the introduction of novel treatments and medications into the healthcare sector. Boost government advantages by creating more regulations, such reimbursement guidelines, to enable the general public to benefit from pricey medical procedures. As a result of the introduction of new laws and increased cost-effectiveness, the breast cancer market is driven by revenue growth.



The market is expanding in part because of the increasing number of clinical trials being conducted for the creation and assessment of screening tests.



Another factor fueling the market's expansion is the increase in clinical trials for the creation and assessment of screening tests. For example, a clinical trial supported by the University Medical Center, Utrecht, Netherlands, is anticipated to be finished by April 2023, according to clinicaltrials.gov. In this study, women aged 50-75 who exhibit higher than 75% mammographic density will have their biennial screening with mammography plus MRI compared to mammography alone, to see which is more cost-effective. Growing clinical trials are anticipated to provide market participants with a chance to develop cutting-edge screening tests, which will further propel the market's expansion.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Europe

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Sanofi

Pfizer

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Breast Cancer Screening Population Analysis

5.1 Europe Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population

5.2 Europe Breast Cancer MRI & Ultrasound Screening Population



6. Europe Breast Cancer Screening Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Breast Cancer Screening Market

6.1.1 Mammography Screening Market

6.1.2 MRI Screening Market

6.1.3 Ultrasound Screening Market



7. Europe Breast Cancer Screening Population Share Analysis

7.1 Mammography Screening Population Share

7.2 MRI & Ultrasound Screening Population Share



8. Europe Breast Cancer Screening Market Share Analysis

8.1 Worldwide Breast Cancer Screening Market Share

8.2 Mammography Screening Market Share

8.3 MRI Screening Market Share

8.4 Ultrasound Screening Market Share



9. United Kingdom

9.1 United Kingdom Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population

9.2 United Kingdom Breast Cancer Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Screening Population

9.3 United Kingdom Breast Cancer Screening Market

9.3.1 Mammography Screening Market

9.3.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Screening Market

9.3.3 Ultrasound Screening Market



10. France

10.1 France Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population

10.2 France Breast Cancer Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Screening Population

10.3 France Breast Cancer Screening Market

10.3.1 Mammography Screening Market

10.3.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Screening Market

10.3.3 Ultrasound Screening Market



11. Germany

11.1 Germany Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population

11.2 Germany Breast Cancer Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Screening Population

11.3 Germany Breast Cancer Screening Market

11.3.1 Mammography Screening Market

11.3.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Screening Market

11.3.3 Ultrasound Screening Market



12. Italy

12.1 Italy Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population

12.2 Italy Breast Cancer Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Screening Population

12.3 Italy Breast Cancer Screening Market

12.3.1 Mammography Screening Market

12.3.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Screening Market

12.3.3 Ultrasound Screening Market



13. Spain

13.1 Spain Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population

13.2 Spain Breast Cancer Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Screening Population

13.3 Spain Breast Cancer Screening Market

13.3.1 Mammography Screening Market

13.3.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Screening Market

13.3.3 Ultrasound Screening Market & Forecast



14. Switzerland

14.1 Switzerland Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population

14.2 Switzerland Breast Cancer Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Screening Population

14.3 Switzerland Breast Cancer Screening Market

14.3.1 Mammography Screening Market

14.3.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Screening Market

14.3.3 Ultrasound Screening Market



15. Norway

15.1 Norway Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population

15.2 Norway Breast Cancer Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Screening Population

15.3 Norway Breast Cancer Screening Market

15.3.1 Mammography Screening Market

15.3.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Screening Market

15.3.3 Ultrasound Screening Market



16. Netherlands

16.1 Netherlands Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population

16.2 Netherlands Breast Cancer Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Screening Population

16.3 Netherlands Breast Cancer Screening Market

16.3.1 Mammography Screening Market

16.3.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Screening Market

16.3.3 Ultrasound Screening Market



17. Porter's Five Forces

17.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

17.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

17.3 Threat of New Entrants

17.4 Rivalry among Existing Competitors

17.5 Threat of Substitute Products



18. SWOT Analysis

18.1 Strengths

18.2 Weaknesses

18.3 Opportunities

18.4 Threats

