U.S. Sludge Management and Dewatering Market Report 2024-2030: CWT, POTW, FOTW, Municipal, Industrial, and Services Size, Share & Trends Analysis

The U.S. sludge management and dewatering market size is expected to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2030. The rising number of projects for the establishment of new sludge and wastewater treatment plants or the upgradation of existing ones is acting as a driver for the market growth.







The construction of these new treatment plants is being undertaken to handle a large volume of sludge and wastewater generated by residential, commercial, and industrial activities. This, in turn, is anticipated to contribute to the demand for sludge management and dewatering in the U.S. over the forecast period.



The rising population in the U.S. is contributing to the need for new wastewater treatment plants. As the population expands, the volume of wastewater generated also rises proportionally. More people implies more residential, commercial, and industrial activities. All these factors contribute to the increased production of wastewater in the country. There is a growing public awareness about environmental protection and sustainability. This societal shift is pushing for more eco-friendly practices in waste management, including the recycling and reuse of sludge in agriculture and landscaping, further driving the market growth.



The regulations and standards set by the federal government regarding sludge management, there has been a growing demand for sludge management services. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set strict standards for sludge management, and many regulations have also been passed by the government to monitor and promote effective sludge management practices.



For instance, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation (BIL) aims to support local economies and leverage existing federal infrastructure initiatives to address the need for wastewater treatment infrastructure in underserved regions of the country.



The ongoing urbanization also leads to the rising demand for wastewater management. In densely populated areas, the improper disposal of sludge can lead to significant health hazards, including the spread of diseases. As a large number of people reside in densely populated areas, the requirement for effective wastewater treatment becomes paramount. Effective sludge management ensures the safe disposal or reuse of sludge, thus protecting public health.



Veolia, Texas Sludge Disposal, Iceboat Water Technologies LLC, and U.S. Ecology, Inc. are major players in the U.S. sludge management and dewatering market. These companies' strategies usually include expanding their market reach through partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new service launches.



For instance, in November 2022, J. P. Mascaro & Sons attained a 3-year contract for waste collection and recycling is valued USD 1.4 million. J. P. Mascaro & Sons has a strategic infrastructure of recycling, transportation, composting and recycling facilities in the local region, which has allowed it to become a major municipal service provider in the area.



U.S. Sludge Management And Dewatering Market Report Highlights

Based on category, the publicly owned treatment works (POTW) segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 75.7% in 2023. These works are designed to treat domestic sewage. They gather wastewater from various sources and include any devices and systems used for the storage, treatment, and disposal of municipal or industrial wastewater and sludge

The onsite facilities segment is anticipated to witness at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the decentralization of wastewater treatment systems. The country's increasing population and ongoing urbanization fuel the requirement for localized solutions for sludge handling and dewatering, which are convenient and cost-effective

Based on source, the municipal segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 51.70% in 2023. One of the key drivers of the municipal segment is the rising demand for wastewater treatment services in urban areas. As cities expand and infrastructure ages, there is a greater need for effective wastewater treatment to protect public health and the environment

The industrial segment is expected to witness at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, as industries are increasingly investing in advanced sludge management and dewatering technologies to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impacts and exploring opportunities for beneficial reuse and resource recovery from sludge

Based on services, the treatment segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 51.7% in 2023 and is anticipated to witness at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the need for dewatering sludge to remove water content and produce a concentrated sludge product

In June 2023, Ground/Water Treatment & Technology, LLC received a growth investment fund from Ember Infrastructure. This investment is expected to expand GWTT's ability to deliver a full range of water management solutions to new and existing clients. GWTT is a provider of a full range of commercial water treatment services, including system construction and commissioning, process design and engineering, system optimization, operations and maintenance, and equipment sales and rentals

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.1% Regions Covered United States





U.S. Sludge Management & Dewatering Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

Market Driver Analysis

Continuously Growing Population, Coupled With Rising Demand For Wastewater Treatment Plants In U.S.

Presence Of Stringent Government Regulations For Sludge Management And Dewatering In U.S.

Market Restraint Analysis

High Equipment Cost Of Sludge Management And Dewatering

Regulatory Framework

Dewatering And Remediation General Permit (DRGP)

Hazardous Waste Compliance Monitoring

Industry Analysis Tools

Porter's Analysis

Macroeconomic Analysis

Economic Mega-Trend Analysis

Russia-Ukraine War

COVID-19 Impact

Concentration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Technology Overview



