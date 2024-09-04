Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 4,726.6 Bn by 2033, at 38.1% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market size is expected to reach USD 259.1 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 4,726.6 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 38.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Artificial intelligence or AI is a simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, mainly computer systems, which contains learning, reasoning, & self-correction. AI includes numerous subfields, like machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics, among others.

Also, AI focuses on developing intelligent machines that can perceive their environment, learn from experiences, and make decisions or solve problems autonomously, similar to human intelligence.

The US Overview

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in the US is expected to reach USD 71.8 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 35.7% over the forecast period.

The US AI market thrives on automation, personalized analytics, and constant innovation. Key trends like the rise of explainable AI, edge computing, and advancements in AI-driven healthcare. Strong R&D investments drive growth across sectors, but regulatory complexities and data privacy concerns could impact rapid adoption and market expansion.

Important Insights

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is expected to grow by USD 4,378.8 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 38.1%.

The software segment is projected to lead in 2024 with a major & is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasted period.

Machine Learning segment as a technology is expected to lead the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in 2024.

The Finance & Accounting segment is expected to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

North America is set to hold a 31.8% share of revenue in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in 2024.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Trends

Generative AI : Increase in the use of models like GPT for content creation and problem-solving.

: Increase in the use of models like GPT for content creation and problem-solving. AI in Edge Computing : Installing AI directly on devices for real-time processing and reduced latency.

: Installing AI directly on devices for real-time processing and reduced latency. AI for Cybersecurity : Better use of AI for detecting and responding to security threats.

: Better use of AI for detecting and responding to security threats. Integration with IoT: AI-driven insights are highly used to analyze data from connected devices and systems.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Competitive Landscape

The AI market is highly competitive, with tech giants and startups alike competing for dominance. Competition is driven by technological development, diverse industry applications, and ongoing R&D investments. Companies focuses on to deliver innovative solutions and enhance user experiences, fueling rapid innovation and pushing AI technology forward.

Some of the major players in the market include AiCure, Amazon, IBM Corp, Microsoft Corp, Salesforce Inc, Alphabet Inc, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

AiCure

Amazon

IBM Corp

Microsoft Corp

Salesforce Inc

Alphabet Inc

Baidu Inc

ai

Sensely Inc

Zebra Medical Vision

NVIDIA Corp

ai AS

Lifegraph

Intel Corp

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Siemens AG

SAP SE

Oracle Corp

Cisco System

Other Key Players

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 259.1 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 4,726.6 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 38.1% The US Market Size (2024) USD 71.8 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 31.8% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Offering, By Technology, By Business Function, By Industry Vertical Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

The North American AI market is expected to hold a 31.8% revenue share in 2024, supported by government support for AI adoption across many sectors. Investments in AI research, specialized centers, and funding for innovative projects aim to improve public safety, transportation, and healthcare.

In addition, in the Asia Pacific region, AI integration in educational institutions is expected to drive high growth by offering personalized learning and advanced data analytics. Meanwhile, Europe's AI market will grow as AI transforms the financial sector, improving practices and customer experiences.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Segment Analysis:

Machine Learning (ML) is projected to drive significant growth in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in 2024 by showcasing the development of intelligent systems. ML algorithms allow AI to learn from data, enhance over time, and make autonomous decisions, improving various sectors like healthcare and finance through automation and efficiency. As businesses adopt AI to remain competitive, the need for advanced ML models increases, driving market expansion. Similarly, Natural Language Processing (NLP) is important for AI market growth, improving customer interactions through chatbots and virtual assistants, automating tasks, and improving user experiences.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segmentation

By Offering

Hardware Accelerators Processors Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Central Processing Unit (CPU) Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) Other Processors Memory Networking Hardware

Software Type Discriminative AI



Classification Algorithms

Regression Algorithms

Deep Learning Platforms

Ensemble Methods

Generative AI



Rule-based Generative AI Models

Statistical-based Generative AI Models

Deep Learning Generative AI Platforms

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Autoencoders

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs)

Transformer Models

Deployment Mode Cloud On-Premises Coding Automaton No-code AI Low-code AI Pro-code AI

Services Professional Services Training & Consulting System Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance Managed Services



By Technology

Machine Learning Supervised Learning Unsupervised Learning Reinforcement Learning

Natural Language Processing Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Text Classification Named Entity Recognition (NER) Intent Recognition Relationship Extraction Other NLU Technologies Natural Language Generation (NLG) Text Summarization Machine Translation Language Modeling Dialogue Generation

Computer Vision Object Detection Image Classification Semantic Segmentation Facial Recognition Other Computer Vision Technologies

Context-Aware Artificial Intelligence (CAAI) Context-Aware Recommendation Systems Multi-Modal AI Context-Aware Virtual Assistants



By Business Function

Marketing & Sales Customer Segmentation Predictive Lead Scoring Personalized Recommendations Dynamic Pricing Optimization Churn Prediction Sentiment Analysis Marketing Attribution Others

Human Resources Candidate Screening Employee Retention Analysis Performance Management Workforce Planning & Forecasting Employee Feedback Analysis Diversity & Inclusion Analytics Others

Finance & Accounting Fraud Detection Financial Forecasting Expense Management Invoice Processing Credit Risk Assessment Regulatory Compliance Budgeting & Planning Others

Operations Predictive Maintenance Supply Chain Optimization AIOPS IT Service Management Quality Control Route Optimization Cold Chain Monitoring Inventory Management Procurement Automation Equipment Failure Prediction Others

Cybersecurity Threat Detection & Response Anomaly Detection Vulnerability Assessment Identity & Access Management Security Automation & Orchestration End Point Protection Network Traffic Analysis Others



By Industry Vertical

BFSI Fraud Detection & Prevention Risk Assessment & Management Algorithmic Trading Credit Scoring & Underwriting Customer Service Automation Personalized Financial Recommendation Investment Portfolio Management Regulatory Compliance Management Other BFSI Application

Retail & E-commerce Personalized Product Recommendation Customer Relationship Management Visual Search Virtual Customer Assistant Price Optimization Supply Chain Management & Demand Planning Virtual Stores Other Retail & E-commerce Applications

Manufacturing Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection Material Movement Production Planning Recyclable Material Reclamation Quality Control Product Line Optimization Intelligent Inventory Management Other Manufacturing Applications

Government & Defense Surveillance & Situational Awareness Law Enforcement Intelligence Analysis & Data Processing Simulation & Training Command & Control Disaster Response & Recovery Assistance E-Governance & Digital City Services Other Government & Defense Application

Healthcare & Life Sciences Patient Data & Risk Analysis Lifestyle Management & Monitoring and Wearables Precision Medicine In-patient care & Hospital Management Medical Imaging & Diagnostics Drug Discovery AI-assisted Medical Services Medical Research Other Healthcare & Life Sciences Application

Telecommunication Network Security Network Planning & Optimization Network Automation Customer Analytics Conversational bots and Virtual Assistants Data Analysis Robotic Process Automation Personalized Marketing Other Telecommunication Applications



Energy & Utilities Energy Demand Forecasting Grid Optimization & Management Energy Consumption Analytics Smart Metering & Energy Data Management Energy Storage Optimization Real-Time Energy Monitoring & Control Power Quality Monitoring & Management Energy Trading & Forecasting Intelligent Energy Management Systems Other Energy & Utilities Applications

Automotive, Transportation & Logistics Supply Chain Visibility & Tracking Route Optimization Intelligent Traffic Management Driver Assistance Systems Smart Logistics & Warehousing Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Vehicles Fleet Management Vehicle Diagnostics & Telematics Other Automotive, Transportation & Logistics Applications

Agriculture Crop Monitoring & Yield Prediction Precision Farming Soil Analysis & Nutrient Management Pest & Disease Detection Irrigation Optimization & Water Management Automated Harvesting & Sorting Weed Detection & Management Weather & Climate Monitoring Livestock Monitoring & Health Management Other Agricultural Applications

IT/ITES Automated Code Generation & Optimization Automated IT Asset Management IT Ticketing & Support Automation Intelligent Data Backup & Recovery Automated Software Testing & Quality Assurance Other IT/ITES Applications

Media & Entertainment Content Recommendation Systems Content Creation & Generation Content Copyright Protection Audience Analytics & Segmentation Personalized Advertising Other Media & Entertainment Applications



Other Industry Verticals

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Driver

Increased Data Availability : The rise in the volume of data drives the development of more advanced AI models.

: The rise in the volume of data drives the development of more advanced AI models. Advancements in Machine Learning : Innovations in algorithms &computing power improve AI capabilities.

: Innovations in algorithms &computing power improve AI capabilities. Cloud Computing : Scalable cloud infrastructure assists the deployment and accessibility of AI technologies.

: Scalable cloud infrastructure assists the deployment and accessibility of AI technologies. Demand for Automation: Businesses look at AI to streamline operations and enhance efficiency across various industries.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Restraints

Ethical and Privacy Concerns : Challenges around data security & ethical use of AI can impact the adoption.

: Challenges around data security & ethical use of AI can impact the adoption. High Development Costs : The development of AI technologies requires major investment in research and infrastructure.

: The development of AI technologies requires major investment in research and infrastructure. Regulatory Challenges : Evolving regulations can develop uncertainty and compliance issues for AI deployment.

: Evolving regulations can develop uncertainty and compliance issues for AI deployment. Talent Shortage: A lack of skilled professionals limits the pace of AI development and implementation.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Opportunities

Healthcare Advancements : AI can transform diagnostics, treatment, and personalized medicine.

: AI can transform diagnostics, treatment, and personalized medicine. Enhanced Customer Experience : AI-driven solutions can provide personalized and efficient customer interactions.

: AI-driven solutions can provide personalized and efficient customer interactions. Smart Automation : AI can streamline & automate many industrial and administrative processes.

: AI can streamline & automate many industrial and administrative processes. Predictive Analytics: AI allows better forecasting and decision-making in sectors like finance, retail, and supply chain.

Recent Developments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

July 2024: Google introduced new AI initiatives in India, including models, a benchmarking tool, a hackathon, MeitY Startup Hub partnership, and USD 350,000 in Cloud credits.

Google introduced new AI initiatives in India, including models, a benchmarking tool, a hackathon, MeitY Startup Hub partnership, and USD 350,000 in Cloud credits. May 2024: OpenAI revealed plans for an AI-powered search product to challenge Google, with Microsoft support and competition from Perplexity.

OpenAI revealed plans for an AI-powered search product to challenge Google, with Microsoft support and competition from Perplexity. April 2024: Intel launched the Intel Gaudi 3 accelerator to bring performance, openness, and choice to enterprise generative AI (GenAI), along with a suite of new open scalable systems, next-gen products, and strategic collaborations to accelerate GenAI adoption.

Intel launched the Intel Gaudi 3 accelerator to bring performance, openness, and choice to enterprise generative AI (GenAI), along with a suite of new open scalable systems, next-gen products, and strategic collaborations to accelerate GenAI adoption. March 2024: Intel introduced two new initiatives as part of the AI PC Acceleration Program to enhance the development and deployment of new AI technologies by software developers, independent software vendors (ISVs), & independent hardware vendors (IHV).

Intel introduced two new initiatives as part of the AI PC Acceleration Program to enhance the development and deployment of new AI technologies by software developers, independent software vendors (ISVs), & independent hardware vendors (IHV). March 2024: Cognition introduced Devin, the world's first AI software engineer capable of coding, and creating websites & software through a single prompt, designed to work alongside human engineers, who can write codes, and create websites, and software with just a single prompt.

Cognition introduced Devin, the world's first AI software engineer capable of coding, and creating websites & software through a single prompt, designed to work alongside human engineers, who can write codes, and create websites, and software with just a single prompt. September 2023: EY launched EY.ai, an integrating platform that brings together human capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) to assist its clients in transforming their businesses through the confident and responsible adoption of AI.

