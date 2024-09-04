Iconic West Hollywood Gay Bar, The Abbey Food & Bar, Certified as a LGBTQ+ Safe Space by The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI), the Official and Only Non-Profit of the Historic Stonewall Inn in NYC

West Hollywood, CA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Los Angeles’ LGBTQ+ landmark bar, The Abbey, and The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) announced that The Abbey is officially certified by SIGBI as a LGBTQ+ Safe Space. SIGBI, the official and only charitable giving organization of the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City, worked with The Abbey to provide the proper training, policies and standards that ensure the iconic gay bar is creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ employees, LGBTQ+ customers and advocating for equality.

In addition to completing the 10-step Safe Spaces Certification Program, The Abbey’s employees participated in a training component designed by Jennifer Brown Consulting to ensure that they are creating an inclusive environment.

On Friday, September 6, The Abbey, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, and STOLI will host an invite-only celebration of The Abbey’s SIGBI Safe Spaces Certification at the bar. The event will feature performances by Becky Peach (Legendary) and DJ Brynn Taylor, and special guests comedian Bruce Vilanch, SIGBI CEO Stacy Lentz, STOLI LGBTQ+ Ambassador Patrik Gallineaux, and The Abbey owner and “The CEO of Everything Gay” Tristan Schukraft.

“Gay bars have long been considered safe spaces for our community but it’s important that they are actually safe, and our entire community feels welcomed inside them. Being the first nightlife venue in Los Angeles to be certified by The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative’s official Safe Spaces Program, speaks to my personal commitment to keep The Abbey a safe space,” said Tristan Schukraft, owner of The Abbey. “I hope other venues in West Hollywood and across the country will join us and get certified.”

“SIGBI is inspired by the legacy of The Stonewall Inn as the original Safe Space and aims to establish new Safe Spaces in order to uplift LGBTQ+ people and provide places to celebrate, educate, thrive, work, shop, relax and live freely,” said Stacy Lentz, CEO, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI). “SIGBI is thrilled to certify The Abbey, one of the most beloved gay bars in Los Angeles, as a Safe Space and to show our community that LGBTQ+ venues and bars take pride and responsibility in providing Safe Spaces for all.”

“SIGBI has become a key partner to Stoli Group since the launch of Stoli’s “Spirit of Stonewall” Limited Edition bottle in 2019 commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, and the grass-roots work of the organization world-wide is even more relevant to Stoli Group today with our new global platform “The Spirit of Change”, said Patrik Gallineaux, Global LGBTQ+ Ambassador for Stoli Group. “I am extremely proud that Stoli as a global company became officially SIGBI Safe Spaces certified itself as of June of this year, and nothing speaks to “The Spirit of Change” better than to take action to help facilitate similar accreditation for exceptional long-term partners such as The Abbey, which now leads the way with the Safe Spaces program in California”.

SIGBI launched its Safe Spaces Certification Program during Pride Month in June 2022. The Safe Spaces Certification Program was created in response to a survey SIGBI conducted that uncovered that 89% of the LGBTQ+ community believe that most spaces are not aware that LGBTQ+ people feel unsafe, and 97% believe the LGBTQ+ community would benefit from more safe spaces.

SIGBI’s 10-step certification process was developed in partnership with some of the brightest minds from marginalized communities nationwide and is being rolled out to entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses, and other public venues, so they can become certified as a Safe Space for LGBTQ+ members of the community.

SIGBI is motivated by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQ+ rights movement born from The Stonewall Inn riots of 1969. Through awareness campaigns, educational programming, fundraising, and candid public dialogue, SIGBI supports grassroots organizations and marginalized communities across the globe with a focus on those where progress toward equality has been slow and spreading The Stonewall Inn legacy to places where it is most needed.

To learn more about becoming a SIGBI Certified Safe Space, please visit www.stonewallinitiative.org.

About The Abbey Food & Bar®

The Abbey is more than just a West Hollywood institution; it’s Elizabeth Taylor’s favorite pub and a cornerstone of LGBTQ+ culture and nightlife. Beloved by celebrities, locals, and tourists alike, The Abbey is the perfect place to meet old friends, make new ones, enjoy a generous martini, and indulge in a great time out. Renowned as “The Best Gay Bar in the World,” The Abbey has also earned the title of the most popular drop-off and pick-up point for both Uber and Lyft in the United States. Owned by the visionary Tristan Schukraft, affectionately known as “The CEO of Everything Gay,” The Abbey is a proud member of the Tryst Hospitality family. It’s been 33 years, but the party is just getting started. The Abbey is a SIGBI Certified Safe Space. Experience the magic for yourself and join the fun by following @theabbeyweho on social media.

About The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI)

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI), the official and only non-profit organization of The Stonewall Inn, is inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQ+ rights movement born from the Stonewall Inn Uprising of 1969. Our overarching mission remains unwavering: to persist in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and complete global equality. Through SIGBI's Safe Spaces certification program, we’ve collaborated with brands, venues, and businesses worldwide all sharing the common goal of fostering welcoming and inclusive spaces that prioritize the safety and support of the LGBTQ+ community.



SIGBI supports grassroots organizations committed to advocacy and provides crucial support to LGBTQ+ communities and individuals through awareness campaigns, educational programming, fundraising, and candid public dialogue. Our commitment funds organizations providing gender-affirming care and mental health support across the U.S., supporting the first LGBTQ+ organization in Iraq, and establishing LGBTQ+ homeless youth shelters in Italy. We are committed to eliminating the social intolerance that is profoundly impacting the lives of LGBTQ+ citizens throughout America and abroad.



Find out more about SIGBI’s work here: stonewallinitiative.org | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About STOLI Vodka:

STOLI the iconic vodka brand, has led the way in championing a better future and perfecting vodka making since 1938, now bringing the “Spirit of Change” to over 100 countries where it is distributed. Crafted at Amber Latvijas Balzams, Latvia, STOLI vodka is produced from the finest grain and pure artesian water, triple-filtered for excellence. As one of the pioneers of the flavored vodka since the 1960’s, it continues to create complex flavors profiles that resonate globally. With over 100 awards, including the most prestigious ones, STOLI is a world authority in the vodka category.

