Andino Reynal Leads Effort to Recover Funds for Victims in Massive Forex Ponzi Scheme

Houston, TX , Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andino Reynal, a former federal prosecutor, is representing hundreds of defrauded investors in their efforts to recover the funds stolen by German Cardona through his company, the Evolution Market Group, also known as Finanzas Forex.



"Securing justice for those who have been wronged is our top priority," said Andino Reynal, Attorney. "We have already recovered over $10 million for our clients and are committed to helping German Cardona's victims reclaim their lost investments."

The Evolution Market Group also known as Finanzas Forex was part of a broader scheme involving entities such as DWB Holding Company, Superior International Investments Corporation, and individuals like German Cardona, Daniel Rojo Filho, and Pedro Benevides.

Due to its involvement in the fraudulent scheme, the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida ordered the forfeiture of over $138 million in assets seized by federal authorities from the Evolution Market Group.

Andino Reynal and his team are working with Analytics, the Remission Administrator, to ensure that his clients' petition forms are properly ruled on. The firm is continuing its investigation into Evolution Marketing Group's operations overseas, aiming to assist clients worldwide in recovering their funds.

In July 2024, the EMG Remission Fund decided hundreds of claims and mailed checks to victims whose claims were approved partially or in their entirety. The Remission Fund also established September 3, 2024, as the deadline for filing petitions for reconsideration.

If the Department of Justice denied your claim in whole or in part, you are encouraged to contact Andino Reynal's office for further assistance in filing a petition for reconsideration.

The Reynal Law Firm represents clients globally in financial fraud, benchmark manipulation, and institutional misconduct cases. With a strong track record of recovering lost investments, the firm provides expert legal services in international disputes, working closely with federal authorities and financial regulators to ensure justice for its clients.

