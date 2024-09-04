Grain Farmers of Ontairo Grains Innovation Fund open for Applications

Guelph, Ontario, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guelph, Ont. September 4, 2024 – Grain Farmers of Ontario, the province's largest commodity organization, representing Ontario's 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean, and wheat farmers, is now accepting applications for the 2025 Grains Innovation Fund.

The Grains Innovation Fund provides eligible companies and organizations up to 60 per cent of the cost of a project to a maximum of $50,000. The fund invites innovators spanning the entire value chain, encompassing participants from the grain handling system, food and feed manufacturers, bioproduct pioneers, marketers, retailers, and beyond.

"Throughout history, grains and oilseeds have played a crucial and adaptable role in fostering innovation across various sectors,” says Paul Hoekstra, Vice President of Strategic Development, Grain Farmers of Ontario. "The Grains Innovation Fund projects continue to push boundaries, expanding the market reach and utilization of Ontario's outstanding grain products."

The Grains Innovation Fund seeks innovative projects from different organizations across Ontario that will utilize a minimum of 40 metric tonnes annually of Ontario barley, corn, oats, soybeans, wheat, or associated crop residues and meet at least one of the following criteria:

Open new markets for Ontario grains or grain residues

Expand the use and demand for Ontario grains or grain residues,

Promote Ontario grains or grain residues as the best choice,

Support the development of novel, value-added products derived from Ontario grains or grain residues, and/or

Increase the value (premiums) of Ontario grains or grain residues.

Grain Farmers of Ontario has identified specific themes that are a priority for investment, though all project proposals that meet the fund criteria will be considered:

Food processing projects that have the potential to utilize large volumes of commodity grains and oilseeds for novel uses,

Projects focused on next-generation bio-economy grains-based solutions such as renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, and bio-based materials like compostable plastics,

Projects for the feed industry that maximize the potential for Ontario grains in animals’ diets,

Projects that will support new, scalable, value-added processing opportunities in Ontario, or

Projects with significant market reach that promote Ontario grain- and oilseed-based products in a positive manner that can demonstrably increase customer awareness and demand.

Some of the previously approved projects include testing the viability of a soybean oil-based road paint, scaling up wheat-based pita chip production, developing a novel soybean-based tempeh product, creating new opportunities for containerized grain trading, and more.

For more information on the program and application details, please visit gfo.ca/grains-innovation-fund.

Applications for the 2025 Grains Innovation Fund must be submitted by email to rzimic@gfo.ca by 4 p.m. on November 1, 2024