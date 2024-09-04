American Society of Landscape Architects Announces 2024 Professional Awards

Today the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) announced its 2024 Professional Awards. Thirty-nine Professional Award winners showcase innovation and represent the highest level of achievement in the landscape architecture profession. All winners and their locations are listed below.
Jury panels representing a broad cross-section of the profession, from the public and private sectors, and academia, select winners each year and are listed below. The 39 winners were chosen out of 465 entries.
For the second year, the ASLA / International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) Global Impact Award is presented to a project in the Analysis and Planning category. The award is given to a work of landscape architecture that demonstrates excellence in addressing climate impacts through transformative action and scalable solutions, and adherence to ASLA’s and IFLA’s climate action commitments. The 2024 award goes to the Puente Hills Landfill Park Plan in Los Angeles, by the landscape architecture firm Studio-MLA and their client the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation. Puente Hills Landfill Park, re-purposes what was once the nation’s second largest landfill into a park for all. The plan identified extreme heat and drought as the most likely climate impacts over time.
The Professional Awards jury also selects a Landmark Award each year; this year’s Landmark Award celebrates Xochimilco Ecological Park by Grupo de Diseno Urbano, S.C.. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988, the 3000 hectare cultural landscape of the Chinampas region is home to a sustainable agriculture system that is prehispanic in origin. The park includes a plant and flower market, a sports complex and wetlands that are home to more than 200 species of birds and hosts 2.5 million visitors annually.
“These award winning projects are transformative and inspiring,” said ASLA President SuLin Kotowicz, FASLA, PLA. “The project leaders clearly demonstrated technical excellence, elegant design and a deep connection to human experiences in nature. Congratulations to you all.”
“These winners showcase landscape architecture as the profession that’s leading the way in helping communities thrive,” said ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen. “These projects successfully address multiple challenges and have set a high bar for excellence. Equitable design, economic growth, capturing more carbon and increasing the health, safety and well-being of communities all at the same time is a stunning display of leadership and innovation.”
Award recipients and their clients will be honored in person at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA 2024 Conference on Landscape Architecture in Washington, D.C. on Monday, October 7th. Media are invited to attend; please email press@asla.org for credentials. For more information visit: www.aslaconference.com.
Award Categories
General Design
Honor Award
EcoCommons – Social and Ecological Resilience in the Campus Landscape
New York, New York
Nelson Byrd Woltz
Honor Award
Alpine Garden and Amphitheater
Beijing, China
Z'scape
Honor Award
Benjakitti Forest Park:Transforming a Brown Field into an Urban Nature
Beijing, China
Turenscape + Arsomsilp
Honor Award
Tom Lee Park: "Come to the River"
New York, New York
SCAPE Landscape Architecture PLLC
Studio Gang
Honor Award
The Bay: “One Park for All” in Sarasota
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Agency Landscape + Planning
Honor Award
Sandy Hook Memorial: The Clearing
San Francisco, California
SWA Group
Honor Award
African Ancestors Memorial Garden
Oakland, California
Hood Design Studio
Honor Award
Louisiana Children’s Museum: A Joyous Landscape in City Park
Seattle, Washington
Mithun
Honor Award
St. John’s Terminal: An Ecology for Technology and Innovation
Brooklyn, New York
Future Green Studio
Urban Design
Award of Excellence
Atlanta BeltLine
Decatur, Georgia
Perkins & Will
Honor Award
Urban Balcony Embracing Rewilded Nature
Beijing, China
Turenscape
Honor Award
Celebrating Community Resiliency: An Equitable Garden Transformation
Evanston, Illinois
MKSK
Honor Award
Wild Mile: Transforming an Urban River into a Floating Eco-Park
Chicago, Illinois
Omni Ecosystems
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Honor Award
The Wharf’s 7th Street Park and Recreation Pier
Alexandria, Virginia
Michael Vergason Landscape Architects
Residential Design
Honor Award
Nurturing Nature in the Mile High City
Aspen, Colorado
Design Workshop, Inc.
Honor Award
La Fénix at 1950
San Francisco, California
GLS Landscape | Architecture
Honor Award
House on the Bluff
Water Mill, New York
LaGuardia Design Group
Honor Award
Highbank: The Restoration of a Lost Prairie
Aspen, Colorado
Design Workshop, Inc.
Honor Award
Uliveto
San Francisco, California
SurfaceDesign, Inc.
Honor Award
Trinity Road
San Francisco, California
SurfaceDesign, Inc.
Analysis & Planning
Award of Excellence
A Green Ring for the Ancient City of Pompeii
Firenze, Italy
Studio Bellesi Giuntoli
Honor Award
Sojourner Truth State Park for Scenic Hudson
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
OLIN
Honor Award
The Resilient Campus: Historic Ecology and Water Conservation at UCLA
Los Angeles, California
Design Workshop
Honor Award
A Cultural Approach: The Fort Peck Tribes Hazard Mitigation Plan
New Orleans, Louisiana
Spackman Mossop Michaels
Honor Award
Seven Greenways: A Cooperative Vision for Water in the Arid West
Aspen, Colorado
Design Workshop
Honor Award
Ellinikon Park: Planning for Climate Action and Carbon Positivity
Carlisle, Massachusetts
Sasaki Associates, Inc.
Honor Award
Berkeley Accessible Paths and Places Plan
Carlisle, Massachusetts
Sasaki Associates, Inc.
Communications
Award of Excellence
The Topography of Wellness
Sharon, Massachusetts
Sara Jensen Carr, ASLA
Honor Award
What’s Out There Guide to African American Cultural Landscapes
Washington, D.C.
The Cultural Landscape Foundation
Honor Award
Connecting to Our Indigenous Histories at Machicomoco State Park
New York, New York
Nelson Byrd Woltz
Honor Award
The Community First Toolkit: A Framework for Equitable Public Spaces
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Grayscale Collaborative
Honor Award
2023 Coastal Master Plan: A Plan for Louisiana's Coastal Communities
New York, New York
SCAPE Landscape Architecture PLLC
Honor Award
Design By Fire
Davis, California
Brett Milligan, ASLA & Emily Schlickman, ASLA
Research
Award of Excellence
Designing with a Carbon Conscience
Carlisle, Massachusetts
Sasaki Associates, Inc.
Honor Award
Assessing Public Space Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Tempe Study
Aspen, Colorado
Design Workshop
Honor Award
Landscape Architecture for Sea Level Rise: Innovative Global Solutions
College Station, Texas
Galen Newman, FASLA & Zixu Qiao
Honor Award
Race and the Control of Public Parks
Auburn, Alabama
Isaac Cohen, ASLA
buildingcommunityWORKSHOP
The 2024 Professional Awards Jury includes:
Jury 1: General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design & Landmark Award
Chair Jury 1: Jennifer Nitzky, FASLA, Studio HIP
Members:
Michelle Delk, FASLA, Snohetta
Kyle Fiddelke, FASLA, OJB
John Gendall, Chapter Agency
Devon Henry, Hon ASLA, Team Henry Enterprises, LLC
Marc Miller, ASLA, Penn State
Chelina Odbert, Hon. ASLA, Kounkuey Design Initiative
Michele Shelor, ASLA, Colwell Shelor LA
Lance Thies, ASLA, City of Lockport
Jury 2: Analysis & Planning ASLA / IFLA Global Impact Award, Research, Communications & Landmark Award
Chair Jury 2: Glenn LaRue Smith, FASLA, PUSH Studio LLC
Members:
Luis Gonzalez, ASLA, EYA, LLC
Rebecca Leonard, ASLA, Lionheart Studio
Frank Edgerton Martin, Frank Edgerton Martin
Mary Patricia McGuire, ASLA, University of Illinois
Ramon Murray, FASLA, Murray Design Group
Marion Pressley, FASLA, Pressley Associates
Darneka Waters, ASLA, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation
IFLA Representative: Monica Pallares, IFLA America Region
CELA Representative: Dongying Li, Texas A&M University
LAF Representative: Austin Allen, ASLA, University of Texas at Arlington
About ASLA and the ASLA Fund
Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. ASLA Mission: Empowering our members to design a sustainable and equitable world through landscape architecture. ASLA Fund Mission: Investing in global, social, and environmental change through the art and science of landscape architecture.
- ASLA 2024 Professional General Design Honor Award. Tom Lee Park: "Come to the River." Memphis, Tennessee. SCAPE Landscape Architecture PLLC; Studio Gang / Connor Ryan