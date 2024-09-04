South Africa Plastic Packaging Films Market Analysis, Industry Trends & Growth Forecasts 2024-2029: Polypropylene Film is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Plastic Packaging Films - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024 - 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South Africa Plastic Packaging Films Market size is estimated at 0.81 Million tonnes in 2024, and is expected to reach 0.97 Million tonnes by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.67% during the forecast period (2024-2029).



Key Highlights

The plastic packaging film market in South Africa is characterized by its strong use in the food industry. Consumers tend to look for cost-effective, sustainable, lightweight, reusability, recyclability, convenient, and heat-resistant products, which helps drive demand for plastic packaging films in food products.

Growing awareness in the country regarding the environmental effect of single-use plastic has encouraged consumers to adopt sustainable plastic packaging films with a positive ecological impact. Several innovations have enabled the development of sustainable plastic packaging films, resulting in a rise in the market.

In April 2023, Naspers and its subsidiary businesses, Takealot and Media24, confirmed their joining in the South African Plastics Pact, an industry partnership of packaging producers, brand owners, recyclers, governments, and NGOs to tackle plastic packaging waste by creating a circular economy for plastics in the country.

Urbanization is a significant demographic shift that has been occurring in South Africa and is influenced by various factors, including economic opportunities, better access to services, and improved infrastructure in urban areas. As per the Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG), urbanization in South Africa has been a prominent trend, with 63% of the population already residing in urban areas. Projections indicate that this figure will rise to 71% by 2030, showcasing the continued urban growth within the country.

Urban populations typically have higher consumption rates of packaged goods due to convenience, busy lifestyles, and higher disposable incomes. This trend is expected to boost the demand for plastic packaging films for food, beverages, personal care products, and household items.

Increasing awareness of plastic pollution and its environmental impact has led to stricter regulations and policies aimed at reducing plastic waste. Government regulations and bans on certain single-use plastics can limit the use of plastic packaging films, pushing the industry toward finding sustainable alternatives.

South Africa Plastic Packaging Films Market Trends

Polypropylene Film is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The South African government is driving sustainability in the polypropylene plastic packaging films market. Notably, the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulation now requires companies to pay fees tied to their plastic production or imports. This move incentivizes recycling and the adoption of eco-friendly materials.

The increased availability of polymers can help local manufacturers expand their production capacities. This can lead to greater market penetration, both domestically and in export markets, enhancing the competitiveness of South African plastic packaging film producers.

According to Plastics SA, the consumption of virgin and recyclate polymers in South Africa amounted to 1.79 million tonnes in 2017 and reached 1.96 million in 2022 for the year ended June 2023.

With the increase in polymer consumption, the demand for plastic packaging films is also expected to rise. Packaging films are a significant application of polymers, and as more raw materials become available, manufacturers can produce more packaging films to meet market needs.

Food to Witness Significant Growth

The growth of supermarkets and hypermarkets in urban areas further increases the demand for high-quality, durable plastic packaging films to meet the needs of these retail environments.

According to the latest data published by the World Bank in December 2023, South Africa accounted for more than 68% of the urban population in 2022. As one of the most developed countries in Africa, South Africa is one of the top areas of industrial and manufacturing opportunities.

Urbanization is accelerating, and major cities like Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town, which are expanding, are luring a younger generation of shoppers who are changing their consumption patterns and purchasing more processed and packaged goods.

As urban areas expand and attract a younger generation of shoppers, the demand for processed and packaged goods rises. This demographic shift leads to increased consumption of convenience foods, beverages, and other consumer goods, all of which require plastic packaging films solutions.

The import of beef products requires efficient cold chain logistics to maintain the quality and safety of the meat. This involves using specialized plastic packaging films with excellent barrier properties and durability. As the cold chain logistics industry expands, the demand for such films will increase.

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the import of beef products in South Africa was USD 13 million in 2023, up from USD 6.69 million in 2022.

As the volume of imported beef products grows, there will be a higher demand for local packaging solutions to repackage, store, and distribute the beef products within South Africa. This is expected to drive the demand for high-quality plastic packaging films.

South Africa Plastic Packaging Films Industry Overview



The South African plastic film packaging market is fragmented due to the establishment of numerous manufacturers of plastic films. Players in this market often adopt key strategies such as product launches, collaboration, and partnerships to enhance their market presence and ensure sustainability. These strategies allow them to expand their operational capabilities, access new markets, and strengthen their competitive edge.

May 2024: UFlex, a flexible packaging manufacturer with operations in South Africa, launched its offerings in the final quarter of FY24. The company introduced new products specifically designed for both labels and flexible packaging. UFlex's packaging films division notably rolled out the 'B-UUB-M' Outstanding Barrier Metallized BOPP Film. This innovative film is crafted to cater to various products, including dry fruits, beverages, chips, snacks, biscuits, cookies, confectionery, and chocolate items.

August 2023: UFlex launched innovative and sustainable products. Specifically, its Packaging Films division launched the F-PSX, a high-barrier transparent BOPET film. This film features a protective printable layer, a high-barrier vacuum deposit on one side, and a primer-coated or untreated surface on the other.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Adoption of Packaging Products in E-commerce and Organized Retail Sector

5.1.2 Rising Urbanization and Growing Awareness on Environmental Impact of Packaging

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Shortage and Rising Cost of Raw Material



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Polypropylene (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), Cast polypropylene (CPP))

6.1.2 Polyethylene (Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE))

6.1.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET))

6.1.4 Polystyrene

6.1.5 Bio-based

6.1.6 PVC, EVOH, PETG, and Other Film Types

6.2 By End-user Industry

6.2.1 Food

6.2.1.1 Candy and Confectionery

6.2.1.2 Frozen Foods

6.2.1.3 Fresh Produce

6.2.1.4 Dairy Products

6.2.1.5 Dry Foods

6.2.1.6 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

6.2.1.7 Pet Food

6.2.1.8 Other Food Products (Seasonings and Spices, Spreadables, Sauces, Condiments, etc.)

6.2.2 Healthcare

6.2.3 Personal Care and Home Care

6.2.4 Industrial Packaging

6.2.5 Other End-user Industries (Agricultural, Chemical, etc.)



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Berry Global Inc.

AVPack Plastic Manufacturers

Ampa Plastics Group

Apac Enterprise Trading

SRF LIMITED

Mpact Group

Flexible Packages Convertors (Pty) Ltd

Amcor Group

UFlex Limited

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE MARKET



