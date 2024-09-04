J. Todd Gallery: A Digital Space for Fine Art, Providing Personalized Concierge Service

Boston, Massachusetts, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There has been a drastic change within the art community. The art community has changed how it interacts with art with the rise of online art galleries in recent years. Appealing to enthusiasts because of its accessibility and convenience, J. Todd Gallery has stood out in this space, as one of the most respected art galleries in Massachusetts.

Established in 1980, J. Todd Gallery offers the largest selection of fine art in New England. Mona Kumar, an avid art enthusiast, took over the gallery in 2015. Shaping it with her vision and passion, the gallery transitioned into a concierge online gallery, providing artists and buyers with a highly personalized experience.

Mona’s keen observation of changing demographics and buying behaviors drove J. Todd Gallery’s transition. When she first took over, she noticed a shift in the local population. The owner realized that while the younger generation appreciates art, they weren’t inclined to spend thousands on a single painting due to more pressing priorities. She made the gallery more accessible by encouraging people to visit and browse without pressuring them to buy. This welcoming approach increased J. Todd Gallery’s foot traffic.

In 2017, the owner observed another shift—the rise of online shopping and the changing ways people purchase art. Mona then decided to establish an online presence for J. Todd Gallery. Fellow art dealers were skeptical of her decision. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing businesses to close their doors in 2020, the founder’s focus on an online model proved worthwhile. J. Todd Gallery thrived while many were struggling to stay afloat.

Now, the gallery features thoughtfully curated online exhibits from over a hundred exceptionally talented artists. It has successfully expanded its reach and now serves collectors, designers, and art lovers worldwide. Getting artists into the gallery is rigorous and selective to ensure that only high-quality works are featured.

“I carefully curate the collection and sometimes even guide artists on improving their techniques,“ Mona shares. This hands-on approach guarantees the art meets the gallery’s standards while establishing a strong relationship between J. Todd Gallery and its artists. The founder’s dedication to helping artists refine their work illustrates her commitment to excellence.

Besides its extensive fine art collection, J. Todd Gallery offers multiple services. It boasts over 30 years of experience in providing high-quality framing solutions. It has one of the largest selections of custom moldings in the country, allowing clients to choose from multiple options that suit their artwork and budget. The gallery’s framing specialists work with clients to enhance the overall art presentation, whether through framing a valuable oil painting or a sentimental postcard.

The gallery also offers an art rental program, which allows enthusiasts to rotate their art collections seasonally or for special occasions. This flexible approach to art ownership is enticing for those who like to refresh their spaces regularly without purchasing new pieces. The rental program is structured with clear pricing. This makes it easy for clients to understand the costs and benefits. If a client falls in love with a rented piece, they can purchase it, with a portion of the rental fee credited toward the purchase price.









In addition, J. Todd Gallery provides art consulting services for clients in the hospitality industry, corporate spaces, and private residences. Thanks to its extensive inventory and relationships with numerous artists, it can offer customized solutions that meet each client’s needs. The gallery also offers art appraisal services to help collectors determine the value of their artworks for insurance, estate planning, or personal knowledge.

It’s worth highlighting that J. Todd Gallery strays away from traditional galleries specializing in a specific genre. It prides itself on offering diverse art, from contemporary to traditional. “I encourage people to embrace the art they love. Art is a deeply personal expression, and buyers should feel empowered to trust their tastes. It doesn’t matter if it’s a $2 print or a Picasso artwork. What matters most is that it resonates with you. Be bold, be brave—it’s your space, your money, and your taste,” Mona passionately states.

J. Todd Gallery also stands out for its weeklong home trial for art purchases. This offering allows clients to live with the art in their space before making a final decision. These unique propositions and free shipping on non-oversized works make J. Todd Gallery a leader in customer-centric services.

Mona Kumar has exciting plans for J. Todd Gallery. She aims to expand the gallery’s reach by improving accessibility to artists to showcase their work. This expansion allows the gallery to serve its growing client base with a wider array of styles, offering them the same personalized service and diverse selection of art that has made J. Todd Gallery successful.

