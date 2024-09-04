STAX Engineering and Toyota Pen Five-Year Emissions Capture and Control Deal for Auto Carriers at the Port of Long Beach

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAX Engineering, a pioneer in maritime emissions capture and control, has closed a five-year deal with Toyota Motor North America, Inc. to service all vessels visiting the Toyota Berth in the Port of Long Beach. Beginning in 2025 to coincide with new California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards, STAX will become the first and only emissions control provider to service roll-on/roll-off (ro-ros) vessels in the state of California.



The Toyota Long Beach Vehicle Distribution Center imports about 200,000 vehicles each year on ro-ro vessels. STAX’s patented, flexible exhaust capture system easily attaches to all vessel classes without modification to remove 99% of emitted particulate matter (PM) and 95% of emitted oxides of nitrogen (NOx). Over the lifetime of this new agreement with Toyota, STAX estimated the service will account for approximately 3,700 hours and more than 47 tons of emissions controlled.

“Implementing emissions capture and control technology for the ro-ros that are essential to our business represents a major environmental milestone for Toyota, the maritime industry, and the Long Beach port community,” Missy Pearlman, General Manager, Toyota Logistics Services at Toyota said. “Additionally, STAX’s cutting-edge, low-maintenance emissions control solutions reduce Toyota’s environmental footprint without disrupting operations, making it a solution to help us reach our own carbon neutrality goals using this technology.”

STAX offers an alternative to shore power with land- and barge-based, mobile emissions capture and control technology for shipping terminal and fleet operators without needing costly, time-consuming retrofits. As the first and only provider servicing container ships, ro-ros, and tankers in California, STAX has rapidly grown since its launch in Q1 2024. The company has secured exclusive service agreements at major California ports, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Hueneme, Benicia, Richmond, and Oakland. Additionally, STAX has partnered with top international companies like NYK Line, Hyundai GLOVIS, Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US (Shell), and now Toyota.

“We set out to provide an emissions capture and control solution that was reliable, easily accessible, and cost-effective. As we begin to service Toyota, we’re confident that we can meet the needs of the full breadth of the maritime industry, furthering our impact on the local air quality, public health, and environment,” said Mike Walker, CEO of STAX. “Continuing to establish strong partnerships will help build momentum for and trust in our technology as we expand beyond the state of California.”

To date, STAX has treated at-berth vessels for a cumulative of 5,087 hours and 39 tons of pollutants controlled—and counting. To learn more, visit www.staxengineering.com .

About STAX Engineering

STAX's patented, flexible exhaust capture system is designed to fit all ships without modification, even in the most congested ports. Once the exhaust is captured and funneled into the STAX system, it is filtered. STAX removes 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) before being released as purified gas. To date, STAX has treated 98 at-berth vessels for a cumulative of 5,087 hours and 39 tons of pollutants—and counting. Learn more at www.staxengineering.com .

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands, and directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America (more than 49,000 in the U.S.).

Over the past 65 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 47 million cars and trucks in North America at the company’s 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, the company’s 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.6 million cars and trucks (more than 2.2 million in the U.S.) in 2023, of which more than one quarter were electrified vehicles (full battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell).

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for STAX

stax@launchsquad.com