VALNEVA - Declaration of shares and voting rights: August 31, 2024

| Source: VALNEVA VALNEVA

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
August 31, 2024
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: September 4, 2024

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 139,276,901

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


155,894,368Double voting rights granted on 26 ordinary shares

 

Double voting rights granted on 13 ordinary shares		August 5, 2024
  

August 23, 2024		155,770,046

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

2024_09_04 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS August 31, 2024 EN_GN