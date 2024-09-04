Nominations Open: FirstBank and Firebirds Good Business Awards

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is partnering with One Valley Foundation, the Official Foundation of the Coachella Valley Firebirds , to announce the Good Business Awards. This program aims to reward and celebrate local businesses that are positively impacting the Coachella Valley.



“We’re thrilled to celebrate the significant contributions that local businesses make in the Coachella Valley through the Good Business Awards,” says Jake Wuest, FirstBank California Market President. “Small businesses are the heart and soul of our community, and through this program, we aim to not only acknowledge their hard work and resilience but also stimulate economic growth."

Ten businesses will be selected to win a $5,000 award for improving the Coachella Valley, and will receive promotional support from FirstBank, One Valley Foundation, and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Nominations are open from September 1 to October 12. Local businesses can apply by writing a 500-word or less nomination entry explaining how they positively impact their customers, communities or employees. The winners will be announced later in the Firebirds’ season.

"We're proud to partner with FirstBank to honor the businesses that enrich our community and look forward to celebrating their achievements on and off the ice," says Andrew Mason, Senior Director of Community Relations for the CV Firebirds.

In 2023, FirstBank provided over $300 million in loans and grants to over 2,000 small and minority-owned businesses. In addition, FirstBank helped launch Coachella Valley Giving Day, which has raised nearly $1.25 million for 160 nonprofits since its inception in 2023.

To learn more about the Good Business Awards and submit a nomination, visit efirstbank.com/gba or efirstbank.com/premiosgba (Spanish).

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the top-performing and largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining over 100 branch locations across Arizona, California, and Colorado. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $90 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com. Member FDIC.

About One Valley Foundation

The One Valley Foundation is committed to ensuring an inclusive community for our fans, united through a shared passion for sports. We aim to create greater opportunity and impact across the Coachella Valley through a variety of programs and legacy events focused on our three core pillars of Education, Community and Access to Hockey. Learn more at https://onevalleyfoundation.org/.

Media Contact

Erica Fetherston

Vice President, 10 to 1 Public Relations

erica@10to1pr.com | Direct: 480-676-9141

10to1pr.com