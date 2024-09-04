St. Louis Public Library Reduces its Carbon Footprint with Energy Efficiency Upgrades and Roof-Top Clean Energy Generation

St. Louis, Missouri, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community and Environmental Benefits:

The Buder, Schlafly, and Julia Davis branch energy improvements enhance the library's service to the community while promoting environmental stewardship. The projects have included mechanical system upgrades to provide a more comfortable environment for patrons and staff while reducing energy consumption. Replacement of outdated lighting with energy-saving LED systems enhances the visual experience for library visitors, creating brighter and more inviting spaces for reading and learning. Sustainable Energy Generation with the rooftop solar installations harnesses renewable energy, reducing the Library's carbon footprint and setting a positive example for sustainable practices in the community. The new smart building automation systems, integrated with Veregy’s Orchestrate platform, enable efficient management of energy resources, ensuring operational excellence and cost savings.

Projected Savings:

The 64kWdc solar arrays at both the Buder and Julia Davis locations are expected to generate 161,940 kWh of electricity in the first year of production. The production and rate switch adjustment will result in over $18,700 of annual savings. The mechanical and lighting improvements reduce energy consumption by more than 390,000 kWh saving over $39,000 each year. There will also be significant annual operational and maintenance savings with the new equipment. The Library has received $70,878 in utility incentives from Ameren Missouri and will be eligible to apply for Investment Tax Credits through the Federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) for the solar installations. These savings will allow the library to allocate more resources toward community programs and services.

Environmental Stewardship:

The steps taken by the St. Louis Public Library result in a smaller carbon footprint and set a positive example for sustainable practices in the community. The total equivalent CO2 saved annually by these improvements is 817,734 pounds, which has the following comparisons:

931,964 Miles driven by an average passenger vehicle

45 Homes' energy use for one year

41,818 Gallons of gasoline consumed

Justin Struttmann, St. Louis Public Library Chief Operating Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, "We are thrilled to partner with Veregy on this transformative initiative. These upgrades not only enhance the comfort and experience for our patrons but also demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and responsible energy use. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on our community and the environment."

Community Education:

Veregy provided solar monitoring stations, which serve as powerful educational tools, offering library visitors a unique opportunity to engage with real-time data on solar energy production and consumption. By making this information accessible, the libraries become interactive learning environments where patrons can explore the principles of renewable energy and sustainability. This hands-on experience can spark interest in environmental studies and inspire a new generation of environmentally conscious individuals. By witnessing the tangible benefits and operations of solar technology, patrons are encouraged to consider the broader implications of sustainability and the role they can play in fostering a more sustainable future.

About St. Louis Public Library:

The St. Louis Public Library is dedicated to enriching lives and building community through the power of learning and discovery. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the library continues to evolve to meet the needs of its patrons and the environment.

About Veregy:

Veregy is an award-winning NAESCO-accredited decarbonization company focusing on accelerating and simplifying the Energy Transition. We provide turnkey engineering and construction services designed to reduce our clients’ energy and operating costs by implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades, smart building technology, fleet EV infrastructure, clean energy generation, and sustainability.