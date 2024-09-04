Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for September 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for September 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for September is approximately 15% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $8.56 or 2% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Price of Electricity Including

(cents/kWh) (cents/kWh) (cents/kWh)

Residential 7.820 3.541 11.361

Commercial 7.765 3.330 11.095

Industrial 7.622 2.215 9.837

Farm 7.777 5.546 13.323

Irrigation 7.521 0.000 7.521

Oil & Gas 7.608 2.356 9.964

Lighting 6.409 2.318 8.727

Farm - REA

Beaver REA 7.777 4.927 12.704

Borradaile REA 7.777 4.432 12.209

Braes REA 7.777 4.829 12.606

Claysmore REA 7.777 6.394 14.171

Devonia REA 7.777 4.317 12.094

Heart River REA 7.777 3.932 11.709

Kneehill REA 7.777 4.882 12.659

Mackenzie REA 7.777 4.360 12.137

Myrnam REA 7.777 4.480 12.257

Zawale REA 7.777 4.183 11.960