Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Royersford, Pennsylvania

ROYERSFORD, Pa., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Hearthfield, is coming soon to Royersford, Pennsylvania. This intimate Toll Brothers neighborhood will include 54 single-family home sites. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2025.



Located minutes from Collegeville, Hearthfield offers a variety of spacious two- or three- story home designs by Toll Brothers. The community is exceptionally designed so that every home is situated on a cul-de-sac. The impressive floor plans feature modern architecture and range from 3,029 to 3,672+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, flexible living spaces, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, two-car garages, and basements.





“Our new Hearthfield community will offer residents a rare blend of serenity and convenience,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania and Delaware. “With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this new construction community will set a new standard for luxury living in Royersford.”

Hearthfield is located within the prestigious Spring-Ford Area School District while being just minutes from charming Collegeville. Residents will enjoy proximity to commuter routes and upscale shopping, dining, art, and entertainment in downtown Phoenixville, King of Prussia, and Philadelphia.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the brand-new flagship Toll Brothers Design Studio located in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Montgomery County area include Bellflower by Toll Brothers, Overlook at Town Center, Regency at Waterside, Reserve at Center Square, and Stonebrook at Upper Merion.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Hearthfield, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bcab02c-a14a-4502-a83f-b8b5cbecd318

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/797e6d26-27e8-4f2a-8624-456069288653

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)