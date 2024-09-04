FuelCell Energy Participates in Panel Discussion on Scaling Technologies in Hydrogen Production at Investing in Green Hydrogen 2024

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) announced its participation in a discussion on “Scaling Critical Technologies in Hydrogen Production” at Investing in Green Hydrogen 2024 (IGH2024). IGH2024 on Sept. 2-3, 2024, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London.

Andrea Miserocchi, vice president of business development in Europe and the Middle East at FuelCell Energy, spoke on the topic of “Scaling Critical Technologies in Hydrogen Production.” The panel he joined analyzed the crucial aspects of developing robust and efficient hydrogen projects.

Miserocchi highlighted FuelCell Energy’s hydrogen solutions, including FuelCell Energy’s Solid Oxide Electrolyzer platform, which produces hydrogen at nearly 90 percent electrical efficiency without excess heat and can reach 100 percent efficiency when using excess heat. FuelCell Energy’s Solid Oxide Electrolyzer takes in electricity and water and produces dry hydrogen at high efficiency. Although external heat is never needed, if it is added as an input, FuelCell’s Electrolyzer platform converts water and electricity at 100% efficiency.

Hydrogen produced from electrolysis can be stored long term and transported, allowing zero carbon stored hydrogen energy from wind, solar, hydro, and nuclear to be available on demand. The electrolyzer can also be used to develop e-Fuel for the transport sector and to produce ammonia for fertilizer. See how the solid oxide electrolyzer works here.

Additionally, FuelCell Energy’s Tri-gen platform uses fuel, such as renewable biogas, LNG, or natural gas to produce hydrogen, power, and water. The process has a lower carbon footprint than conventional reforming. Trigeneration with biogas is carbon neutral and can even be carbon negative.

The participation of FuelCell Energy and Miserocchi at IGH2024 underscores the company’s commitment to leading the charge in clean energy technology and advancing a hydrogen-powered sustainable future.

Miserocchi said, “As we advance our solid oxide fuel cell technology, we’re pushing the cost boundaries of hydrogen production with technology and efficiency and setting the stage for a global shift towards clean energy. Our participation at Investing in Green Hydrogen highlights our dedication to developing innovative solutions that support a sustainable and resilient energy future worldwide.”

About Andrea Miserocchi



Prior to joining FuelCell Energy in 2021, Miserocchi worked for six years at E.ON as head segment sales data center & telecom in Europe. He also served as key account manager at Vertiv for nine years. Miserocchi also gained experience at Huawei Technologies Italy as senior key account manager, at Nortel as account manager, at Dell Computer as key account manager and at Schneider Electric as sales export area manager. Miserocchi holds a degree in electronic engineering from the Polytechnic University of Milan.

Investing in Green Hydrogen 2024

Investing in Green Hydrogen 2024 is a global summit uniting the world’s hydrogen visionaries. Bringing together over 800 C-level decision-makers, including policymakers, hydrogen developers, investors, off-takers and suppliers from more than 55 countries, IGH2024 serves as a platform to connect partners and together commit to a hydrogen-powered sustainable future. Key highlights of this year’s summit include the H2 Buyers & Offtake Forum, addressing long-term offtake agreements, end demand and decarbonization in aviation, mobility, steel, chemicals and other heavy industries as well as focuses on the green ammonia market and sustainable aviation.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is a global leader in sustainable energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety, and global urbanization. It collectively holds 531 fuel cell technology patents in the United States and globally. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers including businesses, utilities, governments, and municipalities with sustainable products and solutions. The company’s solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by sustainable energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. Learn more at fuelcellenergy.com.

