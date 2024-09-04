Media Advisory: “The Mosquers” Muslim Film Festival and “Opening Credits” Film Industry Conference Return to Edmonton Sept. 20-22, 2024

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General admission tickets are now on sale for The Mosquers Film Festival 2024 , the world’s largest Muslim film and arts festival, which returns to Edmonton for its 16th year.



This year’s film fest includes a short film competition hosted by comedian Malik Elassal , live performances by singer-songwriter Nemahsis , and poet Muna Abdulahi , as well as a screening of The Teacher (2023), followed by a live Q&A with Oscar-nominated director, Farah Nabulsi.

Alongside the film festival, The Mosquers will also host “Opening Credits” – an industry event bringing together filmmakers and organizations from around the world to network and collaborate. The two-day conference will feature free panels and workshops on comedy writing and TV production from Yintah producer Jennifer Wickham, comedians Dave Merheje , and Sabeen Sadiq , and the creators of CBC GEM’s Get Up, Aisha . At a live pitch competition, seven aspiring filmmakers will get to pitch their script to a panel of judges for cash prizes, and a chance for the winning film to be produced by Rifelion Media.

A celebration of Muslim talent, creativity, and diversity across industries, the weekend is expected to be attended by nearly 2000 film lovers, including 300 Muslim creatives from across North America at the almost sold-out industry conference. Attendees will include the star of CTV’s Transplant, Hamza Haq , Little Mosque on the Prairies creator Zarqa Nawaz , Hana Khan Carries On author Uzma Jalaluddin , and Canada’s first hijab-wearing television news anchor, Ginella Massa .

BACKGROUND:

“The Mosquers” is a combination of the words Mosque and The Oscars; a third space meant for the talented and wonderful creative community that identifies as Muslim but tells universal stories. What started in 2007 as a short film competition showcasing local Muslim talent, is now an annual film festival and non-profit with year-round programming that empowers Muslim creatives, and aims to educate through entertainment about the Muslim experience. It’s a celebration of the often underrepresented and under celebrated. “Opening Credits” is an annual Mosquers event, first held in 2022.

Tickets for The Mosquers Film Festival available at: https://event.themosquers.com/

The Mosquers Opening Credits registration: rsvp@themosquers.com (limited availability)

THE MOSQUERS FILM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE SEPT 21-22

TMFF Main Event

Saturday Sept 21 @ 5:00 pm

Winspear Centre - 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square Northwest & Corner of 99 Street &, 102 Ave NW, Edmonton

This short film competition will feature six finalists, with audiences getting a chance to vote for their favorite. Hosted by comedian Malik Elassal , the evening will be capped off by an award ceremony, and feature live performances by Palestinian-Canadian singer-songwriter Nemahsis and poetry by Muna Abdulahi , star of Netflix’s The Mole Season 2.

TMFF Popcorn Festival Party

Saturday Sept 21 @ 11:00 pm

Epcor Tower - 10423 101 St NW, Edmonton

This event offers the perfect networking opportunity to mingle and connect with creatives while celebrating Muslim achievements in the arts!

TMFF Feature Film Screening

Sunday Sept 22 @ 2:00 pm

Landmark Cinemas 9, Edmonton City Centre - 10200 102 Ave NW, Edmonton

The Teacher (2023), directed by BAFTA winner and Oscar nominee Farah Nabulsi will be followed by a live Q&A session with Director Farah Nabulsi.

“OPENING CREDITS” - A MOSQUERS INDUSTRY EVENT SEPT 20-21

Art as Activism Panel Discussion

Friday Sept 20 @ 7:00 pm

Edmonton Convention Centre - 9797 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 1N9

A thought-provoking discussion featuring Jennifer Wickham, director of the acclaimed documentary Yintah , and award-winning poet Muna Abdulahi from the hit Netflix show The Mole Season 2. The panel will delve into the power of art as a tool for activism, followed by a reception to connect with other creatives and industry professionals. (Additional panelists TBA)

Mosquers Soundscape Open Mic and Jam Session

Friday Sept 20 @ 11:00 pm

Courtyard Edmonton Downtown - One Thornton Court 99 Street And, Jasper Ave, Edmonton

An open invitation to artists of all levels to take part in an unforgettable jam session. In collaboration with Raz Hyder Studios and GAMA, the open mic will feature a full band setup. Whether you're here to perform or simply vibe with others, this is a safe space to find community, support, and inspiration. Recordings from the jam session will be put together as an EP, capturing the magic of the night.

Standup-Success Panel Discussion: Building a Career in Comedy

Saturday Sept 21 @ 11:00 am

Courtyard Edmonton Downtown - One Thornton Court 99 Street And, Jasper Ave, Edmonton

Get insights from comedy veterans Dave Merheje , Malik Elassal , and Sabeen Sadiq as they share their experiences and tips on navigating the comedy industry.

From Script to Screen Panel Discussion: The Making of Get Up, Aisha

Saturday Sept 21 @ 12:00 pm

Courtyard Edmonton Downtown - One Thornton Court 99 Street And, Jasper Ave, Edmonton

Join the creators of the hit CBC Gem show Get Up, Aisha (2024), Marushka Almeida, Nisha Khan and Rabiya Mansoor, for an engaging discussion about the making of the show, their creative process, and the impact of their work.

Mosquers X Rifelion Script & Pitch Competition Finals

Saturday Sept 21 @ 2:00 pm

Courtyard Edmonton Downtown - One Thornton Court 99 Street And, Jasper Ave, Edmonton

Seven Muslim filmmakers will pitch their story idea to a panel of judges in front of a live studio audience for a chance to win their share of $1,000 in prizes, and opportunity for the winning short to be produced by Rifelion Media!

Opening Credits is a free event for Muslim creatives from across North America.

To register for the nearly sold-out event please email: rsvp@themosquers.com