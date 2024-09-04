Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY

Management will participate in investor 1x1 meetings. There will be no formal presentation.



The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York, NY

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 18 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.



A webcast of the conference presentation will be accessible by visiting the “Upcoming Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

