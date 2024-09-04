Sensei Biotherapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on SNS-103 at the CRI-ENCI Eighth International Immunotherapy Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that preclinical data on SNS-103 will be presented in a poster session at the CRI-ENCI Eighth International Immunotherapy Conference, being held September 8-11, 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.



Presentation Details:

CRI-ENCI Eighth International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

Title: Pre-clinical characterization of monoclonal antibodies targeting CD39 activity in the acidic tumor microenvironment

Presenter: F. Donelson Smith, Ph.D., Senior Director, Biologics Discovery & Early Development

Poster Number: 195A

Date and time: Sunday, September 8, 2024, 12:05 – 2:05 p.m. EDT

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4); SNS-103, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39; and SNS-201, a conditionally active VISTAxCD28 bispecific antibody consisting of a CD28 agonist arm and a pH-sensitive anti-VISTA arm. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on X @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

